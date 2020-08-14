Amazon Clearance Sale 2020: Up to 60% Offer On Headphones, Speakers And More

The Amazon Clearance Sale if offering up to 60% discount on various audio products. For one, headphones, speakers, and other audio devices have up to 60% discount at the Amazon Clearance Sale.

Up to 60% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

Truly wireless earphones have paved the way for a new way to experience music. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off on truly wireless earphones from brands like Noise, boAt, and more.

Up to 50% Off On Wireless Earphones

Apart from truly wireless earphones, the Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 50% off on wireless earphones. Interested buyers can check out devices like the boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Wireless headset for just Rs. 999.

Up to 55% Off On Wired Headphones

Wired headphones are one of the popular accessories when it comes to complete music experience. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 55% off on wired headphones. Buyers can check out devices like the Sennheiser HD 25 Light DJ headphones at a discount.

Up to 40% Off On Portable Speakers

Adding to the list of discounts, Amazon is offering a massive price slash for portable speakers. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 40% discount on portable speakers from brands like boAt, Mivi, JBL, and more.

Up to 50% Off On Soundbar Speakers

The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering a price cut on soundbar units as well. There is up to 50% off on soundbar speakers with top deals like the Instaplay 60W 2.0 Bluetooth soundbar available for just Rs. 4,199.

Up to 50% Off On Home Theater Systems

Apart from soundbar speakers, interested buyers can check out the home theater systems. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 50% off on home theater systems from brands like BoAt, Sony, JBL, Bose, Blaupunkt, and more.

Up to 45% Off On Tower Speakers

Adding to the list of home gadgets are tower speakers. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 45% discount on tower speakers. Users can check out the Philips in-SPA 9060B Tower Speakers for just Rs. 7,999.

Up to 45% Off On Multimedia Speaker Systems

Multimedia speakers complete the entire audio system for a home. The Amazon Clearance Sale is providing up to 45% discount on multimedia speaker systems. Buyers can check out the Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers for just Rs. 2,999.