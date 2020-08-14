ENGLISH

    Amazon Clearance Sale 2020: Up to 60% Offer On Headphones, Speakers And More

    By
    |

    Amazon has many offers lined up these days. One of them is the Amazon Clearance Sale, which offers a lot of discounts on many gadgets. Plus, these branded gadgets come with good reviews and have additional discounts and offers from partner banks.

    Amazon Clearance Sale 2020
     

    The Amazon Clearance Sale if offering up to 60% discount on various audio products. For one, headphones, speakers, and other audio devices have up to 60% discount at the Amazon Clearance Sale.

    Up to 60% Off On Truly Wireless Earphones

    Truly wireless earphones have paved the way for a new way to experience music. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off on truly wireless earphones from brands like Noise, boAt, and more.

    Up to 50% Off On Wireless Earphones

    Apart from truly wireless earphones, the Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 50% off on wireless earphones. Interested buyers can check out devices like the boAt Rockerz 255 Sports Wireless headset for just Rs. 999.

    Up to 55% Off On Wired Headphones
     

    Wired headphones are one of the popular accessories when it comes to complete music experience. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 55% off on wired headphones. Buyers can check out devices like the Sennheiser HD 25 Light DJ headphones at a discount.

    Up to 40% Off On Portable Speakers

    Adding to the list of discounts, Amazon is offering a massive price slash for portable speakers. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 40% discount on portable speakers from brands like boAt, Mivi, JBL, and more.

    Up to 50% Off On Soundbar Speakers

    The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering a price cut on soundbar units as well. There is up to 50% off on soundbar speakers with top deals like the Instaplay 60W 2.0 Bluetooth soundbar available for just Rs. 4,199.

    Up to 50% Off On Home Theater Systems

    Apart from soundbar speakers, interested buyers can check out the home theater systems. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 50% off on home theater systems from brands like BoAt, Sony, JBL, Bose, Blaupunkt, and more.

    Up to 45% Off On Tower Speakers

    Adding to the list of home gadgets are tower speakers. The Amazon Clearance Sale is offering up to 45% discount on tower speakers. Users can check out the Philips in-SPA 9060B Tower Speakers for just Rs. 7,999.

    Up to 45% Off On Multimedia Speaker Systems

    Multimedia speakers complete the entire audio system for a home. The Amazon Clearance Sale is providing up to 45% discount on multimedia speaker systems. Buyers can check out the Zebronics BT4440RUCF 4.1 Channel Multimedia Speakers for just Rs. 2,999.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
