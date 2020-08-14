Vivo Independence Day 2020 Special Offers – Last Chance To Grab X50 Series, V19 and Y50 At Discounte

If you are planning to buy a vivo smartphone, then it is the right time to get one considering the discounted prices. Here are some of the best vivo smartphones available under vivo Independence Day Special Offers.

vivo X50 Pro

The vivo X50 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the company with a premium gimbal-like camera system. This is a 5G enabled smartphone that is now available for Rs. 49,990.

vivo X50

The vivo X50 is a well built Android smartphone and the base variant of the same is now available for Rs. 34,990, and Rs. 37,990, respectively for the 8GB RAM versions with either 128GB or 256GB storage.

vivo V19

The vivo V19 is a mid-range smartphone with a clean design. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128/256GB internal storage with a starting price of Rs. 24,990 for the base variant.

vivo Y17

The vivo Y17 is a lower mid-range smartphone from the brand with a modern display. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and costs Rs. 17,990, and it is one of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 price tag.