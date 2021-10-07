ENGLISH

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truly Wireless Earbuds

    By
    |

    The festive season sale is live with its full swing at online retail stores in India. Both the major e-commerce players including Amazon and Flipkart are hosting special festival scenes on their respective platforms. The former has announced the Great Indian Festival season sale where smartphones and audio accessories amongst other products are being sold with massive discounts.

     

    We already have shared the list of smartphone sales where devices from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and others were available on sale. This article brings the list of discount offers that you can grab on TWS earbuds. The Jabra Elite Active 75t, Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds pro, Sennheiser Momentum TWS and Realme Buds Q2 ANC are some of the best TWS earbuds you can get at discounted prices on Amazon.

    Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (43%)

    Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds is available at 43% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; You Save: Rs. 2,091 (70%)

    boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds is available at 70% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (47%)

    Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active is available at 47% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,910 (28%)

    Apple AirPods Pro is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus Buds Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (17%)

    OnePlus Buds Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,989 ; You Save: Rs. 8,001 (44%)

    Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro is available at 44% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 9,989 onwards during the sale.

    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 - Bluetooth Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (28%)

    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 is available at 28% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; You Save: Rs. 4,200 (70%)

    boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds is available at 70% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; You Save: Rs. 4,200 (70%)

    Noise Air Buds+ Truly Wireless Earbuds is available at 70% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this earbuds for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 17:31 [IST]
    X