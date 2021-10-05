Best 64 MP Camera Smartphones On Budget Price On Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Models like the Redmi Note 10S just costs 12,999 and offer features like 64MP primary camera along with an FHD+ AMOLED display. Similarly, there are also models like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which offers slightly premium specs like 120Hz AMOLED display is now available for Rs. 16,999.

Here are all the best 64MP camera smartphones available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021.

Redmi Note 10S (64 MP Rear Camera)

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 : You Save: Rs. 4,000 (24%)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G (64MP Rear Camera)

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22%)

iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (64 MP Rear Camera)

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (15%)

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (108 MP Rear Camera)

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (17%)

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10i 5G (108 MP Main Camera)

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

Mi 10i 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.