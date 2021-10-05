ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: We Made A List Of Great Deals On Samsung Phones

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is just around the corner and the company has started announcing deals on various products including smartphones and other consumer electronics goods. Following the deals on Redmi and Mi smartphones, the company has announced special discount offers on Samsung smartphones. The e-commerce portal will be offering Samsung's premium as well as affordable phones at cheaper rates.

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 On Samsung Phones

    The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 5G, and the Galaxy Note 20 are high-end phones that will be available at discounted rates. The newly launched Galaxy Z fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G can also be purchased during the Festive Season sale on Amazon.

    The affordable devices on the list are the Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M12, and the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition. Take a look at the complete list of smartphones and offers:

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,79,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,57,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000.00 (12%)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,57,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
     

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (11%)

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 38,009 (51%)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 25,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (27%)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 27% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Samsung Galaxy M12

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs.14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; You Save: Rs.3,000 (21%)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X