Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Place To Purchase Mid-range Smartphones With Discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering a huge discount on Vivo phones. For instance, devices like the Vivo V21e 5G is now available for just Rs. 24,990. One can even check out phones like Vivo Y73 and Vivo Y53s, which are now priced at Rs. 20,990 and Rs. 19,490, respectively.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is also offering Samsung phones at a discount. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A22 and the Samsung Galaxy M51 now get a 10 percent and a 31 percent discount deal. Plus, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is priced at just Rs. 12,499, allowing buyers to save Rs. 2,500.

Xiaomi and sub-brand Redmi phones are also available with a huge discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Here, the Mi 10i 5G is priced at just Rs, 21,999, and the Redmi Note 10T 5G is available for Rs. 14,999. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 30 is now priced at Rs. 12,499 after a 17 percent discount.

One can even check out Oppo A54 and Nokia G20 smartphones. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering an 8 percent and a 10 percent discount on these phones, bringing down the price to just Rs. 16,490 and Rs. 13,490, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A22

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,499, Deal of the Day: Rs. 18,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10%)

Samsung Galaxy A22 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17%)

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10i 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

Mi 10i 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,000 (31%)

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 31% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (17%)

Realme narzo 30 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,499 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y73

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)

Vivo Y73 is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Oppo A54

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,490 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (8%)

Oppo A54 is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; You Save: Rs. 1,509 (10%)

Nokia G20 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,490 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y53s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (15%)

Vivo Y53s is available at 15% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,490 onwards during the sale.