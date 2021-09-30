Just In
- 12 min ago Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus Arrive In Indian Market: Which Should You Buy?
- 3 hrs ago BSNL Increases Validity Of Rs. 699 Plan; Offering Unlimited Calling And Data Facilities
- 3 hrs ago Poco C31 With Helio G35 SoC, 13MP Triple Camera Debuts In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,999
- 4 hrs ago Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G First Impressions: Sleekest Xiaomi Phone Is Now Future-Proof
Don't Miss
- Movies Tollywood Actress Anuradha Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad
- Sports Hockey India congratulates veteran defender Birendra Lakra on an illustrious career
- Finance Stocks To Buy: Defense Stock, Auto Stock To Consider As Suggested By ICICI Securities
- News Govt exempts COVID vaccine from customs duty till Dec 31
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Looks Amazing In Her Sequinned Green Saree; Take A Look At Her Jewellery Game Too
- Education Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Essay On Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti In English For Students
- Travel Spend This Winter In Kerala By Visiting These 10 Best Places
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV700 Prices Leaked Online; Top-End Variant Costs Rs 21.69 Lakh
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Smartphones
Amazon has announced its Great Indian Festival Sale where smartphones and other products are being offered with lucrative discounts. The e-commerce portal recently gave special discounts to Realme smartphones. Now, the offers for Redmi and Mi labelled smartphones have been announced.
During the festive season sale, you will be able to buy some premium-range phones such as the Mi 11X 5G and the Mi 11X Pro 5G. The former will be available at Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 33,999, while the latter will be up for grabs at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. Likewise, the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are amongst a few other Xiaomi smartphones which you can get with discounted rates on Amazon.
Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (12%)
Mi 11X 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)
Redmi Note 10S is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10%)
Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (14%)
Redmi 9 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
MI 11X Pro 5G (Celestial Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (16%)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360
-
43,330