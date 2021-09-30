ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon has announced its Great Indian Festival Sale where smartphones and other products are being offered with lucrative discounts. The e-commerce portal recently gave special discounts to Realme smartphones. Now, the offers for Redmi and Mi labelled smartphones have been announced.

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Smartphones

    During the festive season sale, you will be able to buy some premium-range phones such as the Mi 11X 5G and the Mi 11X Pro 5G. The former will be available at Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 33,999, while the latter will be up for grabs at Rs. 41,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. Likewise, the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10 Pro are amongst a few other Xiaomi smartphones which you can get with discounted rates on Amazon.

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM
     

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (12%)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Vintage Bronze, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

    Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (10%)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Redmi 9 (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (14%)

    Redmi 9 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    MI 11X Pro 5G (Celestial Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    MI 11X Pro 5G (Celestial Silver, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 , Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (16%)

    Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X