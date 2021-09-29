Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung M Series Smartphones
Samsung has released many smartphones in the market. In fact, there is a Samsung smartphone available for every budget needs as well as every user's needs. Among these phones, the Samsung Galaxy M series has become synonymous with the Monster series. As one expects, the Samsung Galaxy M series offers great features for good pricing. If you're looking for a phone upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy M series, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the best place to shop.
Going into the details, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on several Galaxy M models. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is originally priced Rs. 34,999 is now going to be available for Rs. 25,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, whose original price tag is Rs. 23,990 is now priced at Rs. 15,999.
That's not all. There are Samsung Galaxy M phones that are well under Rs. 20K. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is making things better with its mega-deals. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and the Galaxy M21 2021 are originally priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering these phones for just Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. Similarly, one can get the Samsung Galaxy M12 5G for just Rs. 9,499, making it one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 has a deal price of Rs. 19,999, making it a worthy buy for under Rs. 20,000.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,990
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M12
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 28,999
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
