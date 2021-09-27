Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Discounts On Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, And Smartphones More

To lure buyers, Amazon India has hosted a separate webpage for the Great Indian Festival Sale. During this sale, you can get discounts on accessories and smartphones among other products such as laptops, home appliances, and more. Check out the discounts on smartphones from various brands below.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On OnePlus Phones

Amazon, the online retail partner of OnePlus, will list a slew of smartphones such as OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 9 PRo 5G and OnePlus 8T 5G at a discount. Also, there will be other accessories from the company that will also be listed at a discount.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Samsung Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is all set to be launched tomorrow. Besides this, there will be discounts on the Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M02, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy A52s 4G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy A03s, and Galaxy A12.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Redmi Smartphones

It is time to rejoice for Redmi fans as Amazon India will provide offers on the newly launched Redmi 10 Prime. Also, Redmi 9A buyers can get it for Rs. 6,799. It is yet to reveal deals on Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Note 10T 5G among other smartphones.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On iQOO Phones

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can discounts on the iQOO Z3 5G, IQOO 7 5G, iQOO 7 Legend 5G, and other devices from the company.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Mi Phones

If you want to buy an Mi smartphone, then during the upcoming Amazon sale, you will get discounts on the Mi 11X 5G, Mi 10i 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5g, and many other smartphones from the company.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Apple iPhones

All Apple iPhones available on the online retailer Amazon India will be listed at a discounted pricing during the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Oppo Phones

Oppo A74 5G, Oppo A31, Oppo A16, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G, and other smartphones from this Chinese smartphone maker will be getting attractive discounts and offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Vivo Mobiles

Vivo fans can grab the Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y12s, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo Y20A, and other smartphones from the company are major discounts on account of the festive season.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Realme Phones

Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme C11 2021, and many other devices will up for sale via Amazon at lucrative discounts and never-seen-before pricing.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Discounts On Tecno Phones

Tecno Spark 7T, Tecno POVA 2, Tecno Spark Go 2021, Tecno Spark 7, Tecno Camon 17, Tecno Spark 8 and a few other models from the company will be listed at discounted pricing on Amazon during this festive season.