Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: List Of Phones To Launch iQoo Z5 5G, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Oppo A And More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 has been officially announced. The sale is slated to debut on October 4, 2021. Now, the online retailer has revealed the various discounts and offers that users will get during the sale. There will be attractive discounts for both Prime and non-Prime members on a range of products including the Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products as well.
Talking about offers, Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on using the bank's debit and credit cards for the purchase. The Amazon Pay users will get up to Rs. 5,000 discount during the sale. The Amazon Prime membership will provide early access to the Great Indian Festival sale.
Also, there will be many new launches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Here are the various launches to happen during the sale.
iQOO Z5 5G Launch
The iQOO Z5 5G smartphone is slated to be launched in India via Amazon during the sale. The launch is slated for September 27 at 12 PM. You can check out the details on the dedicated page on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, a mid-range 5G smartphone from the company will be launched in India on September 28. The device is tipped to be launched with a triple-camera setup at the rear, a 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus, and other highlights.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G
Another smartphone speculated to arrive in India is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE 5G. The device is slated to be launched on September 29 in the country.
Oppo A Series
The new Oppo A series smartphones are confirmed to be launched on October 1 in India on account of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
