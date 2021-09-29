Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung M Series Smartphones And More
OnePlus smartphones will be getting a massive discount during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. If you have been wanting to get a new OnePlus smartphone, this could be the right opportunity to do the same.
The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the premium flagship smartphone will be available for just Rs. 57,999 while the newly announced OnePlus Nord 2 also gets some interesting discounts. Here are all the offers on OnePlus smartphones for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
OnePlus 9 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 49,999
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999
OnePlus 9 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9R 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999
OnePlus 9R 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
Offers:
MRP: Rs. 64,999
Deal Price: Rs. 57,999
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,999 onwards during the sale.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 23,499
- Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400
- Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400
- Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400
- Get up to Rs. 1,250 Amazon Pay Gift Card with Citi Credit EMI transactions
- 5% Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions
OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 28,499
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Bank Offer (5): Flat Rs.1,500 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards. Minimum purchase value Rs. 25,200 See AllBank Offer (5): Flat INR 1500 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards.
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,000 off on Exchange
- Cashback (2): Get flat Rs. 50 back with Amazon Pay Later on min shopping order of Rs. 500.
- Cashback (2): Get flat Rs. 50 back with Amazon Pay Later on min shopping order of Rs. 50
- Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
- Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
OnePlus 8T 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 35,499
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000
- Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 15,000 off on Exchange
- Cashback (2): Get flat Rs. 50 back with Amazon Pay Later on min shopping order of Rs. 500. Get Rs. 150 back on sign up & auto-repayment set up.
- Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.
- Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases
