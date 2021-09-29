Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Samsung M Series Smartphones And More

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the premium flagship smartphone will be available for just Rs. 57,999 while the newly announced OnePlus Nord 2 also gets some interesting discounts. Here are all the offers on OnePlus smartphones for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

OnePlus 9 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999

OnePlus 9 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9R 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999

OnePlus 9R 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Offers:

MRP: Rs. 64,999

Deal Price: Rs. 57,999

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 23,499

Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400

Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400

Flat Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 20,400

Get up to Rs. 1,250 Amazon Pay Gift Card with Citi Credit EMI transactions

5% Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 28,499

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Bank Offer (5): Flat Rs.1,500 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards. Minimum purchase value Rs. 25,200 See AllBank Offer (5): Flat INR 1500 Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Cards.

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 16,000 off on Exchange

Cashback (2): Get flat Rs. 50 back with Amazon Pay Later on min shopping order of Rs. 500.

Cashback (2): Get flat Rs. 50 back with Amazon Pay Later on min shopping order of Rs. 50

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

OnePlus 8T 5G

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 35,499