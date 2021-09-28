ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Discounts On Tecno Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is all set to kickstart from Oct 3. During the sale, buyers can grab their favorite brand's device at a discounted price. Besides, several brands' smartphones, laptops, and Smart TVs have got a price cut for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Tecno smartphones will also be available with irresistible offers during the sale.

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Discounts On Tecno Smartphones

    In this article, we are listing all Tecno smartphones that can be purchased at discount prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Let's dig into the details.

    Tecno Spark 7T At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Spark 7T At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

    Tecno Spark 7T is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Pova 2 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
     

    Tecno Pova 2 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,499

    Tecno Pova 2 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

    Tecno Spark Go 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 7 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Spark 7 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

    Tecno Spark 7 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Camon 17 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Camon 17 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

    Tecno Camon 17 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990

    Tecno Spark 7 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 8 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Tecno Spark 8 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Tecno Spark 8 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X