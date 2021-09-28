Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Discounts On Tecno Smartphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is all set to kickstart from Oct 3. During the sale, buyers can grab their favorite brand's device at a discounted price. Besides, several brands' smartphones, laptops, and Smart TVs have got a price cut for the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Tecno smartphones will also be available with irresistible offers during the sale.
In this article, we are listing all Tecno smartphones that can be purchased at discount prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Let's dig into the details.
Tecno Spark 7T At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Tecno Spark 7T is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Pova 2 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,499
Tecno Pova 2 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark Go 2021 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999
Tecno Spark Go 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 7 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999
Tecno Spark 7 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Camon 17 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999
Tecno Camon 17 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 7 Pro At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990
Tecno Spark 7 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.
Tecno Spark 8 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Tecno Spark 8 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
