Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 Discounts On Tecno Smartphones

In this article, we are listing all Tecno smartphones that can be purchased at discount prices during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Let's dig into the details.

Tecno Spark 7T At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Tecno Spark 7T is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Pova 2 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,499

Tecno Pova 2 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

Tecno Spark Go 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 7 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999

Tecno Spark 7 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Camon 17 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

Tecno Camon 17 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 7 Pro At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; MRP: Rs. 12,990

Tecno Spark 7 Pro is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 8 At Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999

Tecno Spark 8 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.