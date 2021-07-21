ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Officially Launched: Amazon Prime Day Sale Special

    By
    |

    Samsung has taken the existing Galaxy M21 and has given it a new paint job along with a few hardware tweaks. The brand calls the new model the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, which now comes with a new 48MP camera sensor (ISOCELL GM2) replacing the ISOCELL GM1 on the original Galaxy M21.

     

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Officially Launched

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-U style notch. The screen is protected by the 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a higher screen-to-body ratio.

    The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 2.3GHz paired with the Mali-G72MP3 GPU. As per the memory, the phone comes with either 4/6GB RAM paired with 64/128GB internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot along with dual nano 4G SIM card slots.

    The phone ships with Android 10 OS with custom OneUI 2.0 skin on top, which is a bit dated, given Android 12 official launch is around the corner. Nonetheless, both the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition are likely to get updated to Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.0 skin.

    There is a triple camera array at the back with a 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both the primary and the secondary front-facing camera can shoot native 1080p videos but lacks 4K video recording.

    A massive 6,000 mAh battery fuels the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition along with 15W fast charging support. The charger comes out-of-the-box. However, given the capacity, it should take over two hours to fully charge this smartphone with the supplied charger.

     

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Pricing And Availability

    The new Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available exclusively on Amazon and will go on sale starting 26 July. As a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the phone will get additional discounts, which will further bring down the Rs. 12,499 price tag for the base model.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 13:29 [IST]
