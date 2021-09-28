Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 8s 5G, Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 30 5G, And More

The e-commerce retailer has announced deals on Realme smartphones which is perfect for users looking for an affordable smartphone. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the recently launched Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i can be purchased at discounted rates.

Likewise, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme GT 5G, and the Realme 8 will also be up for grabs during the ongoing sale on Flipkart. Check out the details here:

Realme 8i

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

Realme 8i is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8s 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999

Realme 8s 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21Y

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C21Y is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C25Y

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999

Realme C25Y is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

Realme Narzo 30 5g is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

Realme 8 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme 8 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999

Realme 8 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme C20

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999

Realme C20 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT 5G

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999

Realme GT 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme GT ME

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999

Realme GT ME is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme C21

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme X7 Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999

Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.