Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 8s 5G, Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 30 5G, And More
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is the latest festive season sale being hosted by the online retailer on its platform. Products from a wide range of categories will be sold with discounts and other special offers. Smartphones are undeniably amongst the hot-selling commodities during such sales. And Flipkart is offering deals on multiple brands which you should check out if buying a new smartphone is on your list.
The e-commerce retailer has announced deals on Realme smartphones which is perfect for users looking for an affordable smartphone. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the recently launched Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i can be purchased at discounted rates.
Likewise, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme GT 5G, and the Realme 8 will also be up for grabs during the ongoing sale on Flipkart. Check out the details here:
Realme 8i
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999
Realme 8i is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8s 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999
Realme 8s 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21Y
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Realme C21Y is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C25Y
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999
Realme C25Y is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999
Realme Narzo 30 5g is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,499 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999
Realme 8 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 18,999
Realme 8 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,999 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999
Realme C20 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; MRP: Rs. 40,999
Realme GT 5G is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT ME
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 26,999
Realme GT ME is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C21
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Realme C21 is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999
Realme X7 Pro is available at discount during Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
