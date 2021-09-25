Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Vivo X60, Vivo V21 5G, And More Smartphones

The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a major deal on the Vivo X60 Midnight Black model. Flipkart says you can get this smartphone starting from Rs. 34,990, making it an attractive buy against its original price tag of Rs. 42,990.

That's not all. Vivo phones like the Vivo Y72 5G and the Vivo Y73 are available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Here, the Vivo Y72 5G will start from as low as Rs. 20,990 against its original price tag of Rs. 24,990. Plus, the Vivo Y73 is going to be available from Rs. 20,990 onwards, making both these phones quite attractive.

If you're looking for more premium, one can check out the Vivo V21e and the Vivo V21 5G at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Here, these phones are priced at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,990, respectively. Of course, higher models will cost slightly more. Nevertheless, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on these premium Vivo phones.

