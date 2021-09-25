ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Vivo X60, Vivo V21 5G, And More Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is all set to kickstart its discount mega sale on several commodities, including smartphones and other gadgets. When thinking of smartphones, Vivo is one of the brands that come to mind. If you're looking for a new Vivo phone, the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is the best place to check out. Here, Flipkart is reportedly offering a major discount on phones like the Vivo X60, Vivo V21 5G, and so on.

     

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

    The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a major deal on the Vivo X60 Midnight Black model. Flipkart says you can get this smartphone starting from Rs. 34,990, making it an attractive buy against its original price tag of Rs. 42,990.

    That's not all. Vivo phones like the Vivo Y72 5G and the Vivo Y73 are available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Here, the Vivo Y72 5G will start from as low as Rs. 20,990 against its original price tag of Rs. 24,990. Plus, the Vivo Y73 is going to be available from Rs. 20,990 onwards, making both these phones quite attractive.

    If you're looking for more premium, one can check out the Vivo V21e and the Vivo V21 5G at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Here, these phones are priced at Rs. 24,990 and Rs. 29,990, respectively. Of course, higher models will cost slightly more. Nevertheless, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering a massive price cut on these premium Vivo phones.

    vivo X60 (Midnight Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 42,990

    vivo X60 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y72 5G (Slate Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990

    vivo Y72 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990

    vivo Y73 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21e (Dark Pearl, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 27,990

    vivo V21e is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; MRP: Rs. 32,990

    vivo V21 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 13:37 [IST]
