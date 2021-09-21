ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Motorola Planed To Launch New Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart has officially announced that upcoming Big Billion Days will be hosted from October 7 to October 12, where, the company will have massive deals and discounts on a range of products.Not just that, the company has also teased the launch of upcoming products, which will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

     

    Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale

    Here are all the smartphones that are set to launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021.

    Realme Narzo 50 Series (Set To Be Launch On September 24th)

    Realme Narzo 50A
    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.5 inches IPS LCD
    • Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
    • Octa-core CPU
    • 64GB 4GB RAM Internal Memory
    • 13 MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8 MP Front Camera
    • Li-Po 6,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
    Realme Narzo 50i (Set to be launch on September 24th)
     

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.51 inches IPS LCD
    • 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
    • 8 MP Front Camera
    • MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 2GB RAM
    • Octa-core Cortex A75 and A55 processor
    • 6,000mAh battery
    OPPO F19s (Set to be launch on September 27th)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel
    • Snapdragon 662
    • ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11
    • 6GB of RAM
    • 48 MP primary camera + 2 MP cameras
    • 16 MP Front Camera
    • 5,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ( Set To Be launch on September 28th)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy F42 (Set To Be Launch On September 29th )

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.6 inches Display
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear camera
    • 8 MP Selfie camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Realme GT Neo 2 5G ( Set To Launch On September 22nd)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • 6.62 inches Display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 8 GB of RAM
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear camera
    • 16 MP Selfie camera
    • 5,000 mAh Battery
    Vivo X70 And X70 Pro (Set To Launch On September 30th)

    Key Specs

    • 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display
    • Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • X70 - 40MP (50MP cropped) rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • X70 Pro - 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 4400mAh (X70) / 4450mAh (X70 Pro) Battery
    Vivo X70 Pro+ (Set To Launch On September 30th)

    Key Specs 

    • 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.57 aperture, LED flash, gimbal OIS, Zeiss T* coating, V1 chip, 48MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, 4-axis OIS Gimbal stabilization, 12MP portrait camera with f/1.6 aperture, 8MP periscope camera, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x super zoom, Laser autofocus
    • 32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP, dual speakers
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Set To Be launch On October 1)

    Rumoured Key Specs

    • a 6.7-inch OLED display
    • a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage
    • expandable using a microSD
    • runs on Android 11

