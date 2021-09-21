Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Motorola Planed To Launch New Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart has officially announced that upcoming Big Billion Days will be hosted from October 7 to October 12, where, the company will have massive deals and discounts on a range of products.Not just that, the company has also teased the launch of upcoming products, which will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Here are all the smartphones that are set to launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021. Realme Narzo 50 Series (Set To Be Launch On September 24th) Realme Narzo 50A

Rumoured Key Specs 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

Octa-core CPU

64GB 4GB RAM Internal Memory

13 MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

Li-Po 6,000 mAh, non-removable Battery Realme Narzo 50i (Set to be launch on September 24th) Rumoured Key Specs 6.51 inches IPS LCD

13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera

8 MP Front Camera

MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with 2GB RAM

Octa-core Cortex A75 and A55 processor

6,000mAh battery OPPO F19s (Set to be launch on September 27th) Rumoured Key Specs 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel

Snapdragon 662

ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11

6GB of RAM

48 MP primary camera + 2 MP cameras

16 MP Front Camera

5,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ( Set To Be launch on September 28th) Rumoured Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa Core (4 x 2.4GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy F42 (Set To Be Launch On September 29th ) Rumoured Key Specs 6.6 inches Display

MediaTek Dimensity 700

6 GB RAM

48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear camera

8 MP Selfie camera

5,000 mAh Battery Realme GT Neo 2 5G ( Set To Launch On September 22nd) Rumoured Key Specs 6.62 inches Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

8 GB of RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear camera

16 MP Selfie camera

5,000 mAh Battery Vivo X70 And X70 Pro (Set To Launch On September 30th) Key Specs 6.56-inch (2376×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.8:9 AMOLED HDR10+ display

Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12

Dual SIM

X70 - 40MP (50MP cropped) rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

X70 Pro - 50MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

4400mAh (X70) / 4450mAh (X70 Pro) Battery Vivo X70 Pro+ (Set To Launch On September 30th) Key Specs 6.78-inch (3200×1440pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED HDR10+ 10-bit display, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Plus 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0

Dual SIM

50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.57 aperture, LED flash, gimbal OIS, Zeiss T* coating, V1 chip, 48MP ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX598 sensor, 4-axis OIS Gimbal stabilization, 12MP portrait camera with f/1.6 aperture, 8MP periscope camera, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x super zoom, Laser autofocus

32MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C Audio, CS43131 AMP, dual speakers

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Motorola Edge 20 Pro (Set To Be launch On October 1) Rumoured Key Specs a 6.7-inch OLED display

a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage

expandable using a microSD

runs on Android 11

Best Mobiles in India