Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Moto G60, Moto Edge 20 5G, Moto G40 Fusion And More

Going into the details, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Moto G60 at a deal price of just Rs. 15,999. This effectively reduces the price by Rs. 6,000, making it a worthy buy. Additionally, one can check out the Moto Edge 20 5G and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion 5G at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

Here, these phones are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, making it one of the top attractions of the Flipkart sale. Lastly, one can even explore options like the Moto G40 Fusion at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. This one is quite affordable for just Rs. 12,999.

Moto G60

MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999

Motorola Moto Edge 20 5G

MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999

Motorola Moto Edge Fusion 5G

MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999

Moto G40 Fusion

MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999

