Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Moto G60, Moto Edge 20 5G, Moto G40 Fusion And More
Motorola has emerged as one of the most diverse brands when it comes to smartphones. You can get a budget device or even a high-end premium flagship with Motorola. The best part is you can explore with Stock Android experience with Motorola phones. If you're looking for a new Motorola smartphone, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is the best place to check out. Phones like the Motor G60, Moto Edge 20 5G, and more are available at a discount.
Going into the details, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is offering the Moto G60 at a deal price of just Rs. 15,999. This effectively reduces the price by Rs. 6,000, making it a worthy buy. Additionally, one can check out the Moto Edge 20 5G and the Moto Edge 20 Fusion 5G at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.
Here, these phones are priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively, making it one of the top attractions of the Flipkart sale. Lastly, one can even explore options like the Moto G40 Fusion at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. This one is quite affordable for just Rs. 12,999.
Moto G60
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999
Moto G60 is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Moto Edge 20 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999
Motorola Moto Edge 20 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Moto Edge Fusion 5G
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,999
Motorola Moto Edge Fusion 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Moto G40 Fusion
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999
Moto G40 Fusion is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
