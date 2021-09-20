Just In
Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Samsung, Realme, Poco, And More Mobile Brands Discount Reveling Dates
Flipkart teased that it will host the Big Billion Days sale 2021 sometime soon on account of the upcoming festive season. As of now, the company hasn't revealed any specific date for the sale but it has teased the discounts that users can avail themselves of during the upcoming sale. Going by the same, there will be up to 80 percent discount on a slew of products.
Especially, smartphone users will get attractive discounts and you will get to know all the discounts offered by various brands from time to time. Here, you will get to know the smartphones discount calendar during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2021.
Lenovo-owned Motorola will provide discounts on its smartphones on September 21, 2021. Check out the Flipkart app or website on the specified date.
Micromax Smartphones Discount Revealing
For discounts on Micromax smartphones, you can visit the website or app of the e-commerce portal on September 22, 2021.
Infinix Smartphones Discount Revealing
Infinix is an emerging budget smartphone brand, and you can get to know the lucrative discounts on smartphones from this brand on September 23, 2021.
Oppo Smartphones Discount Revealing
Oppo smartphones have a market for themselves and niche users who prefer these devices. Having said that, you can get to know the discounts on Oppo smartphones on September 24.
Vivo Smartphones Discount Revealing
Vivo smartphones can be purchased via Flipkart at attractive discounts and offers. Notably, you will get to know these discounts on September 25.
Lava, Intex, Gionee Smartphones Discount Revealing
Smartphones from Lava, Intex, itel, and Gionee will be available at discounted pricing during the upcoming sale on Flipkart. Get to know these offers on September 26.
Apple Smartphones Discount Revealing
iPhones always have a user base for themselves and the discounts on these models will be revealed by Flipkart on September 27.
Realme Smartphones Discount Revealing
If you want to buy Realme smartphones, then you can buy these at a discount on Flipkart during the upcoming sale days. Get to know the discounts you can get on September 28.
Samsung Smartphones Discount Revealing
The discounts on Samsung smartphones will be revealed by Flipkart on September 29. So, if you are a Samsung fan, then head onto the Flipkart app or website next week to know the details.
Poco Smartphones Discount Revealing
Poco smartphones will also be listed at discounted pricing on Flipkart and you will know the discounts on September 30.
Narzo Smartphones Discount Revealing
Are you a fan of the affordable smartphones under the Narzo lineup from Realme? Well, check out Flipkart on October 1 to know the discounts on these offerings.
