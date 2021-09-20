ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Exchange Offers, Easy EMI Option, Insurances On Smartphones And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is all set for a big sale under the Big Billion Days Sale 2021 banner. During this period, the Wallmart-owned e-commerce platform will offer huge deals and discounts on smartphones and other products. Additionally, the platform will also be offering easy EMI plans and insurances on select models.

     

    Up to 70% Off On Smartphones

    Up to 70% Off On Smartphones

    Flipkart Big Billion Days are probably the best time to buy a new smartphone, where, you can get up to 70 percent off on the maximum retail price.

    Minimum Rs. 2,000 Exchange On Good Condition Phones

    Minimum Rs. 2,000 Exchange On Good Condition Phones

    If you own an old smartphone, which might not fetch much, Flipkart will offer a minimum of Rs. 2,000 value for those devices, if they are in good condition.

    100% Mobile Phones Protection Starting at Rs. 299
     

    100% Mobile Phones Protection Starting at Rs. 299

    You can also buy mobile protection plans during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 with a starting price of Rs. 299.

    100% Screen Protection Starting From Rs. 149

    100% Screen Protection Starting From Rs. 149

    Getting worried about damaging your smartphone screen? You can buy a smartphone screen protection plan for just Rs. 149 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021.

