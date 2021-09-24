ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On OPPO A53s 5G, OPPO A33, And More

    Oppo is one of the top brands when it comes to smartphones of all budget categories. Oppo has a niche catering to the selfie and camera needs of the Indian audience with several beautifying filters. If you're looking for a new Oppo smartphone, the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale might be the best place to check out. Smartphones like the Oppo A53s 5G, Oppo F17 Pro, and others are available at a huge discount at the Flipkart sale. Here's everything you need to know about the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on Oppo phones.

     

    Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On OPPO A53s 5G, OPPO A33

    The Oppo A series is one of the fast-selling smartphones. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a huge discount on phones like the Oppo A53 and Oppo A53s 5G are available for Rs. 10,999 and Rs, 12,990, respectively. Similarly, the Oppo A54, Oppo A33, and the Oppo A12 get a huge discount, starting from as low as Rs. 8,490.

    If you're looking for a premium offering, one can check out the Oppo Reno6 5G. This phone is available for just Rs. 26,990 against its original price of Rs. 35,990 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Plus, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 35,990 against its original price of Rs. 46,990 at the Flipkart sale.

    That's not all. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is further extending its discount sale to Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro - both of which pack several premium features. The Oppo F17 Pro can be bought for Rs. 17,990 and there's an exchange deal for the Oppo F19 Pro, up to Rs. 15,000 discount.

    OPPO A53s 5G
     

    OPPO A53s 5G

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 16,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990

    OPPO A53s 5G is available at discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:54 [IST]
