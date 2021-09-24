Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On OPPO A53s 5G, OPPO A33, And More

The Oppo A series is one of the fast-selling smartphones. The upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is offering a huge discount on phones like the Oppo A53 and Oppo A53s 5G are available for Rs. 10,999 and Rs, 12,990, respectively. Similarly, the Oppo A54, Oppo A33, and the Oppo A12 get a huge discount, starting from as low as Rs. 8,490.

If you're looking for a premium offering, one can check out the Oppo Reno6 5G. This phone is available for just Rs. 26,990 against its original price of Rs. 35,990 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Plus, the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 35,990 against its original price of Rs. 46,990 at the Flipkart sale.

That's not all. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is further extending its discount sale to Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro - both of which pack several premium features. The Oppo F17 Pro can be bought for Rs. 17,990 and there's an exchange deal for the Oppo F19 Pro, up to Rs. 15,000 discount.

OPPO A53s 5G

MRP: Rs. 16,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990

OPPO A33

MRP: Rs. 12,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,990

Oppo A53

MRP: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,099

OPPO A12

MRP: Rs. 10,099 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,490

OPPO F17 Pro

MRP: Rs. 25,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990

OPPO RENO 6 5G

MRP: Rs. 35,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,990

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G

MRP: Rs. 46,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990

