Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On OPPO A31, OPPO A16, OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, And More
Oppo has emerged as one of the top-grossing brands when it comes to smartphones. Premium smartphones like the Oppo Reno series and affordable ones under the Oppo A and F series cater to all budget needs. The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is further extending a discount offer on Oppo smartphones like the OPPO A31, OPPO A16, OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Oppo phones.
Going into the details, the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering a massive discount on phones like the Oppo A32, giving users a 19 percent discount and effectively bringing down the price to Rs. 12,990. Similarly, the Oppo A74 5G is now priced at Rs. 17,990 after a 14 percent discount at the Amazon sale.
One can even check out the Oppo A54 Moonlight Gold model at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Here, the phone gets a six percent discount and brings down the price to just Rs. 16,990. Apart from the Oppo A series, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is also offering a price cut deal on the Oppo F series like the Oppo F19 series.
The series includes the vanilla model of Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro, and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. These phones are now priced at Rs. 19,990, Rs. 21,990, and Rs. 25,990, respectively at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The phones get a maximum of a 13 percent discount, making it a worthy buy for all Oppo fans.
OPPO A31 (Fantasy White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19%)
OPPO A31 is available at 19% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A16 (Pearl Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)
OPPO A16 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (14%)
OPPO A74 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.
OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (8%)
OPPO F19 Pro is available at 8% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.
Oppo F19 (Prism Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (5%)
Oppo F19 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.
Oppo A54 (Moonlight Gold, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (6%)
Oppo A54 is available at 6% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.
