Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 On Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, Vivo X60, And More
Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2021 will be hosted next week starting from October 4. The online retailer has revealed a slew of discounts and offers that shoppers will get during the sale. Notably, the online retailer has already teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent discount instantly and this discount is capped at Rs. 5,000. Besides this, there will be EMI payment options with any interest and exchange discount as well.
Notably, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale starting from October 3. Also, buyers of smartphones can get whopping discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
Having said that, if you want to buy a Vivo smartphone, then you can get attractive discounts on a slew of Vivo smartphones including the Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, and more as mentioned below. Check out these discounts and offers below.
Vivo V21e 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (11%)
Vivo V21e 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y73
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)
Vivo Y73 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y33s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)
Vivo Y33s is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y21
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,490 ; Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (21%)
Vivo Y21 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (19%)
Vivo X60 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo Y20G 2021
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990 ; Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18%)
Vivo Y20G 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
