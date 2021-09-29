Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 On Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, Vivo X60, And More

Notably, the Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale starting from October 3. Also, buyers of smartphones can get whopping discounts and offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Having said that, if you want to buy a Vivo smartphone, then you can get attractive discounts on a slew of Vivo smartphones including the Vivo V21e 5G, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y33s, and more as mentioned below. Check out these discounts and offers below.

Vivo V21e 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (11%)

Vivo V21e 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y73

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16%)

Vivo Y73 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y33s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,990 ; Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (18%)

Vivo Y33s is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y21

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,490 ; Price: Rs. 15,490 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (21%)

Vivo Y21 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,490 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X60

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Price: Rs. 34,990 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (19%)

Vivo X60 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y20G 2021

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,990 ; Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (18%)

Vivo Y20G 2021 is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.