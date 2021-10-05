Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Great Deals On Best Mid-range 5G Smartphones

Given that Amazon already offers these mid-range 5G smartphones at discounted pricing, there will be further offers that will make the deal sweeter for buyers. Well, there is no-cost EMI payment option, a 10 percent instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card and exchange offers as well.

Check out the mid-range 5G smartphone to buy from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (29%)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A74 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (24%)

OPPO A74 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)

Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V21e 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (11%)

Vivo V21e 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10i 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

Mi 10i 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z3 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22%)

iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

