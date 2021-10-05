ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Great Deals On Best Mid-range 5G Smartphones

    By
    |

    The highly anticipated Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live. During this sale that will last almost the whole month on account of the upcoming festival season, the online retailer is offering attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones. Given that there are many options for buyers to choose from in the midrange 5G smartphone market segment, we have listed some options that will be up on discount during the sale.

     

    Amazon already offers these mid-range 5G smartphones

    Given that Amazon already offers these mid-range 5G smartphones at discounted pricing, there will be further offers that will make the deal sweeter for buyers. Well, there is no-cost EMI payment option, a 10 percent instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card and exchange offers as well.

    Check out the mid-range 5G smartphone to buy from Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (29%)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A74 5G
     

    OPPO A74 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (24%)

    OPPO A74 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Redmi Note 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (12%)

    Redmi Note 10T 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V21e 5G

    Vivo V21e 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (11%)

    Vivo V21e 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 10i 5G

    Mi 10i 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

    Mi 10i 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO Z3 5G

    iQOO Z3 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (22%)

    iQOO Z3 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,991 (29%)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 29% discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 17:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X