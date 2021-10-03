Just In
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Smartphones
- 9 hrs ago Asus Zenfone 8z Might Launch In India With Android 12 OS
- 1 day ago Lava Probuds 2 TWS Earbuds Review: Good Audio, Battery Backup Saves The Day
- 1 day ago Apple MacBook Air With M1 Processor Now Available For Rs. 78,990 On Amazon Great Indian Festival
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestant Sruthi Jayadevan’s Photos And All You Need To Know About The US Based Model!
- Sports Coorgi Hemanth Mudappa breaks National Drag Racing record
- News ‘He’s a kid’: Suniel Shetty reacts to SRK's son Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case
- Lifestyle 17 Most Unhealthy Foods For Kids: What To Avoid And What To Give Instead
- Finance 2 Best Large & Mid Cap Funds Rated 1 By CRISIL With 1 Year Returns Over 70%
- Automobiles All-New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fitted With Genuine Motorcycle Accessories: First Impressions
- Education Alternative Careers You Can Have With A Law Degree
- Travel Wildlife Week 2021: Special Initiative Programs By Department Of Tourism And Zoos Around The Country
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On List Of Best 5G Premium Smartphones
Some of the top 5G smartphones will be getting huge discounts during the Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2021. During the sale, you can get high-end 5G smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, and more at a never-before-seen price.
A device like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs. 36,999 while the newly announced Samsung Galaxy X Fold 3 has also received a price cut. Here are some of the best 5G smartphones available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,01,650 ; You Save: Rs. 27,349 (21%)
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,01,650 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 81,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 61,020 ; You Save: Rs. 20,880 (25%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 61,020 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (11%)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 Legend 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
iQOO 7 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,988 ; You Save: Rs. 5,002 (14%)
iQOO 7 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,988 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 38,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
20,999