Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On List Of Best 5G Premium Smartphones

A device like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs. 36,999 while the newly announced Samsung Galaxy X Fold 3 has also received a price cut. Here are some of the best 5G smartphones available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,999

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,71,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 22,000 (13%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,49,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,01,650 ; You Save: Rs. 27,349 (21%)

Samsung S21 Ultra 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,01,650 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 81,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 61,020 ; You Save: Rs. 20,880 (25%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 61,020 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 95,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 84,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (11%)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 84,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 Legend 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11%)

iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,988 ; You Save: Rs. 5,002 (14%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,988 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

M.R.P.: Rs. 38,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is available at discount during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

