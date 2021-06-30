Just In
5G Network Supported Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 To Buy In India
5G phones are something that's been trending for a while now. The idea of having and using a 5G phone seemed to tag along with a hefty price tag. However, over the past couple of months, OEMs have released several 5G-centric smartphones with an affordable price tag. While the 5G network in India is still in its infancy, this 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000 is something we can all have. Here's the complete list of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000.
The list of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000 include devices from all popular brands. Moreover, there are multiple options from the same brand in this price segment. Take Vivo for instance. We have the Vivo V21e 5G as an attractive option. At the same time, Vivo sub-brand iQOO has also given us multiple choices.
For instance, the iQOO Z3 comes as a favorable choice for a 5G network supported smartphone under Rs. 25,000. Joining the list are smartphones from Xiaomi, which has emerged as one of the most popular brands in the country. We have smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 10i that make an attractive entry at this price point.
Other devices here include the Realme X7, which offers powerful features. The list of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000 also includes the Samsung Galaxy M42 and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. Last but not the least, we have the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which has made an impressive entry in this segment of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000.
iQOO Z3 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 20,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery
Realme X7 5G 8GB RAM
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with 7nm processor
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4310mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Price: Rs. 21,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
iQOO Z3 256GB
Price: Rs. 20,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Price: Rs. 22,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G
Price: Rs. 25,590
Key Specs
- 6.43 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB Storage
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- In-Display Fingerprint
- Dual 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- 4310mAh Battery
