5G Network Supported Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 To Buy In India

The list of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000 include devices from all popular brands. Moreover, there are multiple options from the same brand in this price segment. Take Vivo for instance. We have the Vivo V21e 5G as an attractive option. At the same time, Vivo sub-brand iQOO has also given us multiple choices.

For instance, the iQOO Z3 comes as a favorable choice for a 5G network supported smartphone under Rs. 25,000. Joining the list are smartphones from Xiaomi, which has emerged as one of the most popular brands in the country. We have smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 10i that make an attractive entry at this price point.

Other devices here include the Realme X7, which offers powerful features. The list of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000 also includes the Samsung Galaxy M42 and the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G. Last but not the least, we have the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which has made an impressive entry in this segment of 5G network supported smartphones under Rs. 25,000.

iQOO Z3 8GB RAM

Price: Rs. 20,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery

Xiaomi Mi 10i 128GB

Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4820mAh (Typical) / 4720mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme X7 5G 8GB RAM

Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs



6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen

Octa Core with 7nm processor

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4310mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Price: Rs. 21,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Price: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs



6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

Price: Rs. 25,590

Key Specs

