List Of Smartphones Expected To Launch In July 2021
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Top smartphone brands in India are currently on a launching spree, especially when comes to new smartphones. Companies like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung have been launching phones more frequently than ever. We have now come up with a list of upcoming smartphones, expected to launch in July 2021.
We expect to see a lot of affordable and mid-range smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, while Motorola is also expected to launch some new devices like the Motorola Edge S with top-of-the-line specifications. Here are all the smartphones that are speculated to launch in July 2021.
Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Expected July 1st launch In India)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.52-inch HD+ screen
- 13MP + AI dual rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 5000mAh battery
Realme GT Master Edition ((Expected To Launch On July 4th launch In India)
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi K40 (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India )
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,065mAh (Typical) battery
OnePlus Nord 2 (Expected To Launch On July 21st launch In India)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4500mAh Battery
Realme 9 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 22nd launch In India)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.5 inches Super AMOLED display
- 108MP main camera on the rear surface
- Dual selfie shooters on the front
- 8GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset
- 128GB internal storage
- 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging technology
Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (Expected To Launch On July 26th launch In India)
Key Specs
- 6.81 Inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- Snapdragon 888 5nm Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 50MP + 13MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000mAh Battery
Realme GT Neo (Expected To Launch On July 11th launch In India)
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) battery
Motorola Edge S (Expected To Launch On July 14th launch In India)
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2520× 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 11
- 64MP + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera, 8MP 100° ultra-wide camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
Redmi 10/Redmi 10A/Redmi 10 Pro/Redmi 10 Prime
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.52 inches IPS LCD Display
- 13MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 3GB RAM and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset
- A 5100mAh battery
Vivo V21 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.44-inch IPS LCD screen
- Octa-core Kryo 475 processor
- 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 44MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 4,300mAh Li-ion type cell powers
Poco X3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India )
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-core processor
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Battery
Poco F3 GT (Expected July 31st launch In India)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.67 inches Display
- Android 11, MIUI 12.5
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
- 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5065 mAh, non-removable Battery
