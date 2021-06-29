Just In
List Of 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India
The launch of the 5G network is still farfetched in India but there seems to be no shortage in the number of 5G-ready smartphones that are making their way into the country. Several companies have already launched their 5G offerings, especially premium models since last year. With the entry of Chinese players, there has been a new category of affordable 5G smartphones in the country.
Well, the Poco X3 Pro is one of the powerful affordable 5G smartphones. Also, it is joined by the Moto G60 and iQOO Z3 are also in the affordable market segment. Redmi Note 10 series has also joined the segment. Having said that, here is a list of 5G smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country right now.
Realme 8 5G
Price: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP B&W and 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) battery
OPPO A53s 5G
Price: Rs. 14,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
OPPO A74 5G
Price: Rs. 17,990
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery
iQoo Z3 6GB RAM
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4400mAh (Typical) battery
