List Of 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

The launch of the 5G network is still farfetched in India but there seems to be no shortage in the number of 5G-ready smartphones that are making their way into the country. Several companies have already launched their 5G offerings, especially premium models since last year. With the entry of Chinese players, there has been a new category of affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

Well, the Poco X3 Pro is one of the powerful affordable 5G smartphones. Also, it is joined by the Moto G60 and iQOO Z3 are also in the affordable market segment. Redmi Note 10 series has also joined the segment. Having said that, here is a list of 5G smartphones priced under Rs. 20,000 in the country right now. Realme 8 5G Price: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP B&W and 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Poco M3 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 2MP depth and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) battery OPPO A53s 5G Price: Rs. 14,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery OPPO A74 5G Price: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ 90Hz LTPS LCD Hyper-color screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 480 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4890mAh (minimum) battery iQoo Z3 6GB RAM Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

64MP primary camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4400mAh (Typical) battery

Best Mobiles in India