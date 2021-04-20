Oppo A74 5G With 90Hz Display Launched For Rs. 17,990; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As expected, the Oppo A74 has been launched in the country as an affordable 5G handset. Key features of the Oppo A74 5G include the Snapdragon 480 SoC, a 90Hz display, and much more. The phone will cost in the country at Rs. 17,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple color options and will go for sale on April 26 via Amazon and leading retail outlets.

Oppo A74 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Oppo A74 5G comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 software-wise. For battery, the Oppo A74 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

In terms of imaging, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP depth and macro shooters. For selfies and videos, it has an 8MP camera sensor at the front. Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A74 5G Launch Offers

As part of launch offers, Amazon is giving a 10 percent instant discount on the select bank credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card transactions. Alongside, if you will buy the Oppo A74 5G online then you can get the Oppo Enco W11 at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299, Oppo Band for Rs. 2,499, and the Oppo W31 for Rs. 2,499.

Moreover, Oppo is offering two years extended warranty. Besides, if you are purchasing the phone from offline retail stores, then you will be avail of a five percent cashback on HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank cards. Lastly, there is also an 11 percent instant cashback on Paytm transactions.

Oppo A74 5G: Should You Buy?

The Oppo A74 5G would not be a bad choice with 5G connectivity, capable processor, 90Hz display for an asking price of Rs. 17,990. Moreover, the phone will give tough competition against the recently launched Moto G60. Although, the 108MP main lens will be a plus point for the Moto G60.

