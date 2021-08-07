Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Special Discount Offers On Mobile Accessories Starts From Rs.99

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering special discount offers on these mobile accessories.

Power Banks Starting From Rs. 299

One of the most sought-after accessories is a power bank. There are several choices to pick from at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Moreover, the power banks start from as low as Rs. 299.

Headsets Starting From Rs. 149

Audio accessories like headsets are another device that's got a huge demand. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering headsets from as little as Rs. 149 and includes all top brands for enhanced audio.

Covers and Cases Starting From Rs. 99

Mobile covers and cases are other accessories that are an important requirement today. With the rising number of mobiles at home, one might need new covers and cases as well. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering mobile cases as low as Rs. 99.

Cables And Chargers Starting From Rs. 69

If you're looking for a new cable or a new charger, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the best place to head to. One can these accessories for as low as Rs. 69, depending on the brand.

Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is also extending its discount offer on screen protectors. Screen protectors for nearly all mobile models are available at Amazon and start from Rs. 99.

Up To 70% Off On Mobile Holders

Mobile holders are another accessory that comes in handy for video calling. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering several models of mobile holders and is offering up to a 70 percent discount on them.