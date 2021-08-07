ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Special Discount Offers On Mobile Accessories Starts From Rs.99

    By
    |

    Electronic gadgets and accessories are flooded in the Indian market. Moreover, with work-from-home and e-schooling norms, demand for such gadgets and accessories has thrived in recent times. If you're looking to buy any new accessory or gadget like power banks, headsets, covers, cases, cables, chargers, screen protectors, mobile holders, and so on - then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the best place to shop.

     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering special discount offers on these mobile accessories.

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 299

    Power Banks Starting From Rs. 299

    One of the most sought-after accessories is a power bank. There are several choices to pick from at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021. Moreover, the power banks start from as low as Rs. 299.

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 149
     

    Headsets Starting From Rs. 149

    Audio accessories like headsets are another device that's got a huge demand. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering headsets from as little as Rs. 149 and includes all top brands for enhanced audio.

    Covers and Cases Starting From Rs. 99

    Covers and Cases Starting From Rs. 99

    Mobile covers and cases are other accessories that are an important requirement today. With the rising number of mobiles at home, one might need new covers and cases as well. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering mobile cases as low as Rs. 99.

    Cables And Chargers Starting From Rs. 69

    Cables And Chargers Starting From Rs. 69

    If you're looking for a new cable or a new charger, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is the best place to head to. One can these accessories for as low as Rs. 69, depending on the brand.

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    Screen Protectors Starting From Rs. 99

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is also extending its discount offer on screen protectors. Screen protectors for nearly all mobile models are available at Amazon and start from Rs. 99.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Holders

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Holders

    Mobile holders are another accessory that comes in handy for video calling. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 is offering several models of mobile holders and is offering up to a 70 percent discount on them.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X