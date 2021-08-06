Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Budget Smartphones

For the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon India has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide a 10% instant discount to those who use an SBI Bank Credit Card to purchase products. The maximum discount one can avail of is Rs. 1,750. Having said that, here will you get to know the budget smartphones available at a discount right now on account of this sale.

Redmi Note 10 (Aqua Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (16%)

Redmi Note 10 (Aqua Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is available at 16% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,009 (13%)

Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage is available at 13% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 13% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale

Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 10,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (21%)

Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20%)

Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)is available at 20% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (10%)

Realme narzo 30A is available at 10% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.8,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Prime (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (17%)

Redmi 9 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.