ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Budget Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live today and will be hosted until August 9. During this sale, the online retailer assures us to provide attractive discounts on bestselling smartphones, laptops, Amazon-branded devices, and other electronics products. If you visit the Amazon app or website, we are sure that you will be spoilt for choice as there are numerous offers and deals.

     

    Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Best Discount Offers On Budget Smartphones

    For the ongoing Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon India has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide a 10% instant discount to those who use an SBI Bank Credit Card to purchase products. The maximum discount one can avail of is Rs. 1,750. Having said that, here will you get to know the budget smartphones available at a discount right now on account of this sale.

    Redmi Note 10 (Aqua Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Redmi Note 10 (Aqua Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (16%)

    Redmi Note 10 (Aqua Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) is available at 16% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage
     

    Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,009 (13%)

    Nokia G20 Smartphone, Dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB Storage is available at 13% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

    Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 13% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale

    Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

    Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 10,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (21%)

    Redmi 9 Power (Mighty Black 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) is available at 21% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (20%)

    Redmi Note 9 (Arctic White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)is available at 20% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

    Realme Narzo 30A (Laser Blue, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (10%)

    Realme narzo 30A is available at 10% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9 Prime (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Redmi 9 Prime (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (17%)

    Redmi 9 Prime is available at 17% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X