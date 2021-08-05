Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Huge Price Cut On Best Premium Smartphones

The Amazon Freedom Festival sale 2021 has kickstarted and you can head to the online platform to buy your desired product at cheaper prices. Smartphones no doubt are amongst the most sought-after products in such sales. Amazon will be offering interesting offers on different brands.

In this article, we have listed the premium smartphones you can buy during the Amazon's Freedom Festival sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,18,900 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (8%)

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) is available at 8% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,18,900 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Emperor Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No-Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 69,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (7%)

Vivo X60 Pro+ (Emperor Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at 7% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 69,990 onwards during the sale

Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Additional 3000 Off on Exchange

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 39,999 ; You Save: Rs. 8,000 (17%)

Mi 11X Pro 5G (Cosmic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 17% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,19,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,08,900 ; You Save: Rs. 11,000 (9%)

New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) is available at 9% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,08,900 onwards during the sale.

Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No-Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 42,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 37,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (12%)

Vivo X60 (Shimmer Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 12% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.37,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 1,05,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,000.00 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A72 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 34,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (17%)

Samsung Galaxy A72 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 17% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.34,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 32,990 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

Vivo V21 5G (Sunset Dazzle, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 9% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.29,990 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Morning Mist, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

M.R.P.: Rs. 64,999

Offers:

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 19,250.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs.5000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum puchase of Rs.5000

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases

Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases

OnePlus 9 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 39,999

Offer:

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 19,250 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 DetailsNo Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5,000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5000

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Mystic Bronze, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 86,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 54,999 ; You Save: Rs. 31,001 (36%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Mystic Bronze, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is available at 36% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.54,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 9R 5G (Carbon Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 39,999

Offer:

Exchange Offer: Up to ₹19,250.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs.3,000

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs.3,000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5,000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5,000

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases

New Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - (Product) RED

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 54,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,901 (9%)

New Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - (Product) RED is available at 9% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.49,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Price: Rs. 27,999

Offers:

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5,000

Bank Offer (2): 10% Instant Discount up to Rs.1,250 with SBI Credit Cards (Non-EMI) on Minimum purchase of Rs.5,000 See All

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs.3,000

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000 Details

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs. 19,250 off on Exchange

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Partner Offers: Get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases.

Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)

Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM is available at 9% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.49,999 onwards during the sale.

New Apple iPhone 11 (128GB)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 59,900 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 54,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,901 (8%)

New Apple iPhone 11 (128GB) is available at 8% discount during Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2021. You can get this smartphone for Rs.54,999 onwards during the sale.