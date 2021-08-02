Just In
- 47 min ago Infinix Smart 5A Android Go Smartphone Launched In India; Price, Full Specs, Availability
- 1 hr ago Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC To Arrive Soon In India; Price Revealed
- 1 hr ago Dizo Watch With 90 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched At Rs. 2,999
- 1 hr ago Kumar Mangalam Birla Might Sell His Stake In Vodafone-Idea: Here's Why
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo 2020: I felt pressure after being assigned to train Sindhu: Park
- Education IET India Scholarship Award 2021: Apply Online Before August 15
- Movies Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Play The Lead Role In Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?
- News Bengaluru: People coming from other states to mandatorily undergo institutional quarantine
- Finance $1.2bn Arbitration Award: Govt Claims No Formal Proposal From Cairn To Resolve Dispute
- Lifestyle World Breastfeeding Week 2021: Mothers Should Avoid Breastfeeding If They Have These Medical Conditions
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Manipur In August
- Automobiles EV Charging Outlets At HP Petrol Stations — CESL Announces Partnership With HPCL
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021: Offers On Smartphones, Electronics, Accessories, And More
Forgot to buy a smartphone or an electronic device during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale and waiting for the next big sale on Amazon? You might not have to wait long, as Amazon has come back with yet another sale during this independent day: Amazon Great Freedom Sale.
Under this sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts and price cuts on products like smartphones, electronics, accessories, and more. We have now come up with some of the top deals that will be available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2021.
Up To 80% Off On Amazon Fashion Products
If you are planning to refresh your wardrobe, you can now do the same, as Amazon is offering up to an 80 percent discount on fashion products. Hence, you can get products like t-shirts, trousers, and dresses at a much cheaper price.
Up To 40% Off On Mobile And Accessories
Planning to buy a new smartphone or accessories for that newly bought smartphone? You can now do the same during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, where, new smartphones are now available with up to 40 percent discount.
Up To 70% Off On Electronics And Accessories
If you are planning to get some electronics and accessories, then the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is the best period to do so, as the company is offering up to 70 percent off on products from top brands.
Up To 60% Off On Gaming Devices
Planning to buy a gaming console or gaming accessories for your PC? You can now get these products with up to 60 percent off and get some more products for the same money.
Up To 55% Off On TVs And Appliances
If you are thinking to get some new smart TV and other home appliances, you can do the same during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale and get those products with over 50 percent discount.
Up To 45% Off On Echo, Fire Tv
If you are planning to buy Amazon products like Echo smart speakers or even Fire TV, and Fire TV stocks, those products will be available with up to 45 percent discount during the course of the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406
-
19,000
-
43,790
-
17,663