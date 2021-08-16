Just In
- 7 hrs ago Motorola Smartphones Available On Upto 15,000 Exchange Offers In Flipkart
- 7 hrs ago iQOO 8 Series Massive Leak Leaves Nothing To Imagination; Everything You Should Know
- 8 hrs ago Oppo Sets Up Camera Lab in Hyderabad; What It Means To Indian Consumers
- 8 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A03s Price Leaked Online; Could Start From Rs. 11,499
Don't Miss
- News Stand squarely behind Afghanistan pull-out: Joe Biden
- Movies International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List: Jasmin-Aly, Surbhi, Shivangi, Karanvir, RiAnsh & Others Win BIG
- Sports India vs England 2nd Test: Virat Kohli's team underlines status as pace power at Lord's
- Finance UBS Gives Gold A Thumbs Down, Asks Investors To Square Off Their Positions In The Yellow Metal
- Education Academic Ranking of World Universities 2021: 14 Indian Universities In ARWU Ranking 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In September
- Automobiles Tata Cars Offer & Discounts For August 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 65,000 On Entire Range
- Lifestyle Bigg Boss OTT: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Aka Sidnaaz Flaunt Stylish Outfits At Bigg Boss House
Amazon Headsets Days Sale: Discount Offers On Audio Devices
Audio accessories like Bluetooth speakers, wireless headsets, and TWS earbuds are some of the must-have gadgets. Here is a perfect shopping destination if you're looking for a new headset. The Amazon Headsets Days 2021 sale is an ideal shopping destination for any new audio accessory. Popular branded headsets from OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi, boAT, Realme, Sony, and so on are available here. One can find earbuds, headsets, Bluetooth headphones, and more here.
If you are looking forward to buy a new headset, then you can check out the offers below. You can purchase any of the headsets under the discount as listed below.
Up To 50% Off On boAt Headphones
Do you like boAt branded headphones and headsets? You can check out the discounts and offers on these products from Amazon at up to 50% off.
Up To 60% Off On Noise Headphones
Looking for massive discounts on headphones from various brands? You can get the Noise offerings at up to 60% off on Amazon Headset Days Sale.
Up To 50% Off On Crossbeats
The stylish headphones and audible products from Crossbeats can be purchased at up to 50% off during the ongoing sale on Amazon.
Up To 50% Off On Wings
If you are looking forward to purchase headphones from Wings, then you can get up to 50% off on these products. Take a look at the discounts available from Amazon website or app.
OnePlus Headphones Starting From Rs. 1,999
If you are a fan of OnePlus products, then you can buy these products starting from Rs. 1,999 during the ongoing Amazon sale.
pTron Headphones Starting From Rs. 199
pTron is one of the good brands for headphones across categories. You can get these headphones for Rs. 199 onwards.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999
-
15,630
-
13,630
-
7,900
-
17,193