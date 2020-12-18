Amazon Jabra Days: Upto 75% Off On Headphones, Truly Earbuds And Headsets

One can check out the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds. The Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering up to 74 percent discount. This pair of TWS earbuds offers an enhanced audio experience for all users in a snug fit design. In the Jabra Elite series, one can also check out the Jabra Elite 45h earbuds, where the Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering a 40 percent discount.

Adding to the list is the Jabra Elite Active 75t. As another pair of TWS earbuds, the new Jabra Elite Active 75t is available at a 24 percent discount on the Amazon Jabra Days. This means you can purchase the Elite Active 75t for Rs. 12,999. One can also check out the Jabra Elite Active 65t. The Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering 71 percent off on this pair, which is now available for Rs. 4,999 only.

Additionally, one can check out the Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth headset. The Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering 34 percent on the Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth headphones. Apart from the headphones, one can also explore some more earbuds.

For instance, Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering a 5 percent discount on the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds. Also, Amazon Jabra Days sale is offering 25% Off On Jabra Elite 75t, which comes with Active Noise Cancellation and costing only Rs. 11,999.

74% Off On Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

The right earbud is Master and should be used to initiate set-up. It can also be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls

Take work calls from home. Incredible 4-microphone technology offers best-in-class call performance, with all-day battery for maximum productivity even when you're working from home on your smartphone

3-Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case

IP55 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)

Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery

Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality; One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless

Manufacturer Detail: GN AUDIO A/S. LAUTRUPBEIRA 7 DK-2750 BALLERUP DENMARK Importer Details: REDINGTON INDIA LTD SPL, GUINDY HOUSE 95 MOUNT ROAD GUNDY CHENNAI

24% Off On Jabra Elite Active 75t

Key Specs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Use the Sound+ app to activate ANC and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through. ANC upgrade delivered via over-the-air firmware update. Available from 19th October 2020

Best Fit Yet - We scanned thousands of ears to create the best-fitting earbuds for sport that we've ever created, with a special grip coating, to make sure they stay in while you work out

Most durable - Waterproof, sweat proof, workout-proof, with IP57-rated protection there's nothing holding you back from pushing yourself further and working harder than ever

Keeping you safe - HearThrough mode lets the outside in, like a volume button for the real world, keeping you alert and aware of what's going on around you so you're always in full control

Up to 28 hours of use - Up to 7.5 hours of listening time on a single charge, and a total of up to 28 hours with the charging case, you'll need to recharge before they do

Included Components: Earbuds, Charging Cae, Usb-C Cable, 3 Sets Of Silicon Eargels, Warranty And Warning Leaflets.

40% Off On Jabra Elite 45h

Key Specs

EXCEPTIONAL SOUND - With the advanced 40mm speakers - the biggest this headphone category has to offer - Jabra 45h wireless over ear headphones provide exceptional sound quality and music clarity, wherever you listen.

UP TO 50 HOURS OF USE - Get up to 50 hours of battery life from a single charge, giving you more time to listen and enjoy. Plus, with the fastest charge in the category, you're never more than a few minutes away from great music and calls.

QUALITY CONVERSATIONS - 2-microphone call technology lets you make and take calls on the go, confident that you'll be heard. Plus, with direct access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, you get quality and convenience at the touch of a button.

COMPACT DESIGN - Compact, foldable and lightweight, these wireless Jabra headphones are designed to fit perfectly into your life. Soft and moldable memory foam ear cushions ensure outstanding comfort and fit, making them ideal for all day use.

PERSONLIZE YOUR SOUND - Jabra Elite 45h contains the latest Jabra technology, MySound, which adjusts your music experience for your personal hearing profile. Plus, with the Jabra Sound+ App, you can further tweak and customize sound to your liking.

2-YEAR WARRANTY with registration on Jabra Sound+ App.

34% Off On Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

lithium-ion battery

Enjoy high definition calls with an Omni-directional microphone and 11mm dynamic speaker that are optimized for high-quality, crystal-clear conversations

Stream music, podcasts and GPS directions

One button controls most tasks, making and taking calls is simple and intuitive, the headset gives spoken updates when connected, and automatically adjusts volume and background noise

Designed with features to make a busy life-on-the-move easier, it adds style and sophistication with a brushed steel surface and transparent ear hook

With up to 5 hours of battery on a single charge

1 year warranty provided by the manufacturer from date of purchase

5% Off On Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

Key Specs

Uninterrupted calls and music: Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation gives you full sound control with an adjustable ANC slider combined with 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear calls

Powerful speakers combined with voice assistant: 12 mm speakers deliver clear audio with strong bass for an impressive music experience - Works with Siri and Google Assistant

Longlasting rechargeable battery: Get up to 5.5 hours of battery time with ANC on, and up to a total of 25 hours with the charging case - Use without ANC for up to 31 hours with the case

A fit like never before: Compact size with three sizes of oval EarGels and pressure relief vents for maximum all-day comfort

Scope of delivery: Jabra Elite 85t earbuds, wireless charging case, USB-C charging cable, 3 sets of oval silicon eargels - Weight: Earbuds 7 g each, charging cradle 45.1 g - Colour: Titanium black

Product comes with a 2 year warranty - registration required

2 Year Warranty

71% Off On Jabra Elite Active 65t

Key Specs

Secure fitting earbuds with three different size ear gels included for custom comfort

Integrated motion sensor , Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser

Up to 15 hours of use - Up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case

IP56 rated; 2-year warranty against water & dust (registration required with the Jabra Sound+ app)

Customisable music using the Jabra Sound+ app equaliser , Auto Pause your sound when removing one earbud and Auto Power off to save your battery

One touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant ,Third generation true wireless

Remember to update your firmware in the Jabra Sound+ app to experience the high sound quality

25% Off On Jabra Elite 75t

Key Specs

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Use the Sound+ app to activate ANC and enable toggling between ANC and Hear Through. ANC upgrade delivered via over-the-air firmware update. Available from 19th October 2020

4-Mic call technology for superior call quality wherever you are, even in noisy and windy environments. More power, more freedom, with more than 7.5 hours of battery and a total of 28 hours with charging case

Main unit dimensions 2.19 x 1.94 x 1.62 cm (LxWxH)

Durability guaranteed, with IP55-rated protection and a 2-year warranty against dust and water

Make your music sound exactly the way you want it to, with a customisable equaliser, available in the Jabra Sound+ app

Remember to update the product firmware through Jabra Sound+ app for best experience

20% Off On Jabra Talk 45

Key Specs