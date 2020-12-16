ENGLISH

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020 December: Best Offers and Discounts On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    As we are approaching the end of this year, the e-commerce platforms are providing attractive discounts and offers for those who are interested in upgrading their smartphones and other electronic products. Likewise, Amazon is also offering lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. In such a move, Amazon has come up with the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale.

    Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020 December: Best Offers On Oppo Smartphones
     

    If you are looking forward for an Oppo smartphone, then you can get your hands on one via Amazon India at a discounted pricing. Also, there will be 10% instant discount on using HDFC, ICICI or SBI Bank cards for the purchase. You will get no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Check out the offers Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale.

    19% Off On Oppo A53

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    18% Off On OPPO A12
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB/4GB Of RAM:
    • 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Cameras: Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh Battery
    23% Off On OPPO A11K

    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
    • Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    19% Off On Oppo F17

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4015mAh (typical) battery
    12% Off On OPPO A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    33% Off On OPPO A5 2020

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
    17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera 8MP 119.9° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2MP mono, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
    7% Off On OPPO Find X2

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200mAh Battery
    17% Off On OPPO A15

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
    • 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual SIM
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery

