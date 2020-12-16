Just In
- 12 min ago Infinix HD Smart 2021 Smartphone Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.1-Inch HD+ Display
-
- 42 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Appears On Geekbench; 12GB RAM Exynos 2100 SoC Tipped
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted Online; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
- 1 hr ago Samsung Major Announcement For 2021; Galaxy Note Lineup To Be Discontinued?
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Revolt Motorcycles Bookings Reopen In Existing Cities: Here Are All Details
- News Vijay Diwas: Rahul says victory in 1971 was time when neighbours feared violating India's borders
- Travel 10 Beaches To Enjoy This Christmas With Your Family And Friends
- Movies Sonu Sood Says He Won't Play Villain In Films; 'Will Only Be Doing Positive & Author-Backed Roles Now'
- Lifestyle Swara Bhasker Nails The Maximalist Look In Her White Jacket Dress At Sheer Qorma’s Private Screening
- Sports Abu Dhabi T10 League confirms eight teams for 2020 edition; tournament to be held between Jan 28 and Feb 6
- Finance Laxmi Organics Files DRHP With SEBI for Rs. 800 Crore IPO
- Education Supreme Court Directs States To Give Rs. 2000 A Month For Education Of Children Who Were In CCIs Amid Pandemic
Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020 December: Best Offers and Discounts On Oppo Smartphones
As we are approaching the end of this year, the e-commerce platforms are providing attractive discounts and offers for those who are interested in upgrading their smartphones and other electronic products. Likewise, Amazon is also offering lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products. In such a move, Amazon has come up with the Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale.
If you are looking forward for an Oppo smartphone, then you can get your hands on one via Amazon India at a discounted pricing. Also, there will be 10% instant discount on using HDFC, ICICI or SBI Bank cards for the purchase. You will get no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Check out the offers Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale.
19% Off On Oppo A53
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
18% Off On OPPO A12
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB Of RAM:
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Cameras: Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh Battery
23% Off On OPPO A11K
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
19% Off On Oppo F17
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
12% Off On OPPO A31
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
33% Off On OPPO A5 2020
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera 8MP 119.9° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2MP mono, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
7% Off On OPPO Find X2
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
17% Off On OPPO A15
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,875
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
38,000
-
30,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
95,000
-
17,999
-
16,900
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200