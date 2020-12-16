Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day 2020 December: Best Offers and Discounts On Oppo Smartphones

If you are looking forward for an Oppo smartphone, then you can get your hands on one via Amazon India at a discounted pricing. Also, there will be 10% instant discount on using HDFC, ICICI or SBI Bank cards for the purchase. You will get no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers. Check out the offers Amazon Oppo Fantastic Day sale.

19% Off On Oppo A53

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 460nm 11nm Mobile Platform (1.8GHz x 4+1.6GHz x 4 Kryo 240 CPUs) with 600MHz Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On OPPO A12

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB Of RAM:

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Cameras: Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh Battery

23% Off On OPPO A11K

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

19% Off On Oppo F17

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

12% Off On OPPO A31

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, 480 nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1.2 on Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera with LED flash, EIS, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

33% Off On OPPO A5 2020

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

17% Off On OPPO F17 Pro

Key Specs

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor (Dual 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz Cortex-A55 CPUs) with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera 8MP 119.9° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, EIS, 2MP mono, 2MP mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

7% Off On OPPO Find X2

Key Specs

6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200mAh Battery

17% Off On OPPO A15

Key Specs