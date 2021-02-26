Amazon Mobile Accessories Days 26th to 28th: Offers On Covers, Cables, Headphones And More

Right now, from February 26 to February 29, Amazon India is hosting the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale. During this four-day sale, accessories such as headphones, earbuds, power banks, cases and covers, screen guards, and others are available for as low as Rs. 69 onwards.

What's more interesting is that there are products from top brands with a wide range of options. Check out the offers you can avail of during the Amazon Mobile Accessories Days sale below.

Power Banks Starting From Rs. 399

Are you looking forward to buying a power bank to take care of your smartphone? Well, the Amazon India sale is the right time as you can avail lucrative offers and discounts on the same. Until February 28, 2021, you can grab power banks starting from Rs. 399 from Amazon.

Headsets Starting At Rs. 199

During this sale, you can get your hands on headphones, headsets, and true wireless earbuds at an attractive discount. These headphones come from a range of brands including Realme, OnePlus, Jabra, boAt, Skullcandy, and much more during this sale.

Case And Covers Starting At Rs. 69

Cases and protective covers are the commonly used accessories for smartphones. The ongoing sale on Amazon sale lists the same from as low as Rs. 69. You will get a variety of cases and covers so that you can buy the one that suits your preferences.

Screen Protector Starting At Rs. 99

Screen protectors or screen guards are also the most commonly used accessories by smartphone users. Looking for a screen protector for your device? This is the right time as the online retailer Amazon India sells the same for as low as just Rs. 99 onwards.

Cable And Chargers Starting At Rs. 79

Amazon India has listed a slew of charging cables and chargers meant for smartphone users. Right now, during the mobile accessories sale, the online retailer sells these at attractive pricing starting from just Rs. 79. So, if you need a charging cable or charger for your smartphone, head on to Amazon and book one right now.

Mobile Holders Starting At Rs. 119

Besides these, mobile holders and mounts are also commonly used smartphone accessories. Right now, during the Amazon India sale that will be live until February 28, you can get mobile holders starting from Rs. 119.