Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021: Offers On Premium Samsung Smartphones
When it comes to smartphones, Samsung is a dominant force in all price segments. Especially in the premium flagship smartphones segment, Samsung has gained a strong foothold with devices from the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note, and even the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. If you're looking to buy any new Samsung premium smartphone, head over to Amazon. Here, you can check out the discount offers at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest, which extends specifically for Samsung premium smartphones.
One can check out some of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is now available with a 19 percent discount on Amazon. If you're looking for a unique smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is the right device for you. You can get a 21 percent discount here at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest.
Apart from these next-gen devices, one can also check out some of the smartphones from the Galaxy S20 series. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest is extending a 9 percent discount on the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which ships with a 108MP camera and an S-Pen for all doodling.
Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, another premium smartphone is also available with a 38 percent discount. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This smartphone has a comparatively cheaper price tag and is available with an additional 30 percent discount at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest.
19% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP +
- 10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery
30% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
21% Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch (2208 x 1768 pixels) QXGA+ 22.5:18 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display, 6.2-inch (2260 x 816 pixels) 25:9 HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Flex cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 10 with One UI 2.5
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover and 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh battery
