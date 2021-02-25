Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021: Offers On Premium Samsung Smartphones

One can check out some of the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is now available with a 19 percent discount on Amazon. If you're looking for a unique smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is the right device for you. You can get a 21 percent discount here at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

Apart from these next-gen devices, one can also check out some of the smartphones from the Galaxy S20 series. The Amazon Fab Phone Fest is extending a 9 percent discount on the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which ships with a 108MP camera and an S-Pen for all doodling.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, another premium smartphone is also available with a 38 percent discount. One can also check out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. This smartphone has a comparatively cheaper price tag and is available with an additional 30 percent discount at the Amazon Fab Phone Fest.

19% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

Single / Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 12MP + 64MP +

10MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (S21) / 4800mAh (S21+) battery

30% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 with 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs

6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Single SIM / Hybrid SIM

12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh Battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

21% Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Key Specs