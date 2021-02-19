Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones

Starting with the Galaxy M series, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 is offering a 13 percent discount offer on the Samsung Galaxy M11. The Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M31s get 16 percent and 15 percent discount, respectively. Apart from this, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 is offering a discount on Galaxy A smartphones.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy A21s gets 22 percent off. The Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A31 get a 25 percent discount each on the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. The Amazon smartphone sale also brings in a price cut on premium Samsung smartphones. The list includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which gets a 26 percent discount.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets a 9 percent discount, dropping the price further. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a 38 percent price cut on the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Lastly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G gets an 18 percent discount, making it an attractive buy.

15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

Key Specs

6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

6000 MAh Battery

16% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Key Specs

6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery

22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

Key Specs

6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display

Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52

4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)

13MP (f/2.2) front camera

4G VoLTE

5,000mAh (typical) battery

13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

18% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

Key Specs

6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

4800mAh Battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.9 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM UFS3.1

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

108MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

5G

4500 MAh With 25W Charging

38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Key Specs