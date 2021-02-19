Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 Offers On Best Samsung Smartphones

ENGLISH

    Samsung has secured a place as one of the best smartphone brands in the world. One can find a diverse range of smartphones from affordable devices to premium flagships. If you're looking for a new Samsung smartphone, Amazon is the right place to shop. The ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has several discounts offers on Samsung smartphones, which we have listed below. The list includes the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the mid-range Samsung Galaxy M31, and more.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021
     

    Starting with the Galaxy M series, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 is offering a 13 percent discount offer on the Samsung Galaxy M11. The Samsung Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M31s get 16 percent and 15 percent discount, respectively. Apart from this, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 is offering a discount on Galaxy A smartphones.

    Here, the Samsung Galaxy A21s gets 22 percent off. The Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A31 get a 25 percent discount each on the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. The Amazon smartphone sale also brings in a price cut on premium Samsung smartphones. The list includes devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which gets a 26 percent discount.

    Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G gets a 9 percent discount, dropping the price further. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE gets a 38 percent price cut on the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Lastly, the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G gets an 18 percent discount, making it an attractive buy.

    15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

    15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB (UFS 2.1) ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 6000 MAh Battery
    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

    16% Off On Samsung Galaxy M31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
     

    26% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    22% Off On Samsung Galaxy A21s

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (720×1600 pixels) HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Exynos 850 Octa-Core (2GHz Quad + 2GHz Quad) 8nm processor with Mali-G52
    • 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 48MP (f/2.0 primary) + 8MP (f/2.2 ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/ 2.4 depth) + 2MP (f/2.4 macro)
    • 13MP (f/2.2) front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000mAh (typical) battery
    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy M11

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A51

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    25% Off On Samsung Galaxy A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    18% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

    18% Off On Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor
    • 8GB RAM
    • 128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • WiFi 6
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4800mAh Battery
    9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

    9% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.9 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM UFS3.1
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 108MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 5G
    • 4500 MAh With 25W Charging
    38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Key Specs

    • 6.2 Inch FHD+ 120Hz SAMOLED
    • Octa Core Exynos 990
    • 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • WiFi 6
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 8MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4500 MAh Battery With 25W Fast Charging

