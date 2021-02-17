Just In
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discount Offers On Smartphones
Amazon has brought in a fresh wave of discounts and price cuts on smartphones. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has discount offers on top brands like Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi, Samsung, Oppo, and others. Like always, one can check out the discount offers on the Amazon app or the web portal. The offer also includes bank offers and additional discounts on select models.
The Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has a massive price cut on several smartphones. The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. Smartphones like the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi 9 are among the devices getting a discount here. As one of the most popular devices, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is an attractive buy if you're looking for a mid-range device.
Joining the list are smartphones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy M21 are among the smartphones on discount at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Additionally, the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also available with a price cut offer.
Additionally, one can also check out Oppo smartphones like the Oppo A31 and the premium Oppo F17 Pro at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. If you're looking for an iOS smartphone, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has a deal for you as well. The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available to buy at a discount on Amazon.
Redmi Note 9
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy M51
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
New Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
