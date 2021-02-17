Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Discount Offers On Smartphones

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has a massive price cut on several smartphones. The list includes smartphones from Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. Smartphones like the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and the Redmi 9 are among the devices getting a discount here. As one of the most popular devices, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is an attractive buy if you're looking for a mid-range device.

Joining the list are smartphones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M31, and the Galaxy M21 are among the smartphones on discount at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Additionally, the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also available with a price cut offer.

Additionally, one can also check out Oppo smartphones like the Oppo A31 and the premium Oppo F17 Pro at the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. If you're looking for an iOS smartphone, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 has a deal for you as well. The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now available to buy at a discount on Amazon.

Redmi Note 9

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1)

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.25 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy M51

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

New Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Key Specs

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Key Specs