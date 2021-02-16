Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi 11, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro And More

As noted, Xiaomi Mi 11 has secured a solid place in last week's most trending smartphones list. But that's not the only Xiaomi smartphone here. We also have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, a smartphone that's been trending for more than a year now! Additionally, smartphones from Poco, a previous Xiaomi sub-brand have also emerged on the last week's most trending smartphones list.

We have smartphones like the Poco M3 and the Poco X3 NFC devices here. To note, the Poco M3 is one of the latest entrants with power-packed features and a budget-friendly price tag. Apart from Xiaomi and its sub-brands, we also have unique smartphones like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. This too has been on the list of trending smartphones for a while now.

The list of last week's most trending smartphones also includes several Samsung smartphones. We have the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra flagship devices. With a premium price tag, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have a lot to offer, especially in the camera department. Additionally, the last week's most trending smartphones list includes the Samsung Galaxy A12 and the Galaxy A71.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Key Specs

6.81-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 3200MHz RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 12GB 3200MHz LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 12 based on Android 11

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4600mAh (Typical) / 4500mAh (Minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Water resistant (IP68)

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A12

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD Infinity-V display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB / 4GB / 6GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB Storage

expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco M3

Key Specs



6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs



6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 128/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy A51

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection

Octa Core (2.3GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 470 CPUs) Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5160mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Key Specs



6.2 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

Octa Core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM

128/256GB ROM

12MP + 64MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

WiFi 6

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual SIM

5G SA/NSA

Fingerprint Sensor

IP68

4000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy A71

