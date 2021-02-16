Flipkart Realme Days 2021: Discount Offer On Realme Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart Realme Days are back. In this iteration, you can get a new Realme smartphone at a discounted price. If you have plans to buy a newly announced Realme smartphone like the Realme 7 or the Realme 7 Pro, this is the right time to do.

The Realme C15 and the Realme C15s is now available with a 25 percent discount. Similarly, the Narzo 20A is now available with a 22 percent discount. Here are all the smartphones that are available with massive discounts during Flipkart Realme Days 2021. 17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery 25% Off On Realme C15 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 27% Off On Realme 6 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery 16% Off On Realme 7 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery 22% Off On Realme C12 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery 11% Off On Realme C3 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 22% Off On Narzo 20A Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 17% Off On Realme X3 Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera

16MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery 9% Off On Realme 7 Pro Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery 14% Off On Realme 7i Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 20% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor

12GB RAM With 256GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera

32MP+8MP Selfie Camera

5G SA/ NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4200 MAh Battery 16% Off On Realme X50 Pro Buy This Offer On Flipkart

Key Specs 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

