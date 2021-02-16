ENGLISH

    Flipkart Realme Days 2021: Discount Offer On Realme Smartphones

    Flipkart Realme Days are back. In this iteration, you can get a new Realme smartphone at a discounted price. If you have plans to buy a newly announced Realme smartphone like the Realme 7 or the Realme 7 Pro, this is the right time to do.

    Flipkart Realme Days 2021
     

    The Realme C15 and the Realme C15s is now available with a 25 percent discount. Similarly, the Narzo 20A is now available with a 22 percent discount. Here are all the smartphones that are available with massive discounts during Flipkart Realme Days 2021.

    17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

    17% Off On Narzo 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    25% Off On Realme C15
     

    25% Off On Realme C15

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    27% Off On Realme 6

    27% Off On Realme 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor with 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery
    16% Off On Realme 7

    16% Off On Realme 7

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    22% Off On Realme C12

    22% Off On Realme C12

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    11% Off On Realme C3

    11% Off On Realme C3

    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 1.7GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    22% Off On Narzo 20A

    22% Off On Narzo 20A

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    17% Off On Realme X3

    17% Off On Realme X3

    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 16MP+8MP Selfie Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    9% Off On Realme 7 Pro

    9% Off On Realme 7 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    14% Off On Realme 7i

    14% Off On Realme 7i

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate,Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    20% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom

    20% Off On Realme X3 Superzoom

    Key Specs

    • 6.6 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 2.96GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Camera
    • 32MP+8MP Selfie Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200 MAh Battery
    16% Off On Realme X50 Pro

    16% Off On Realme X50 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery

