Just In
- 12 min ago Xbox Series S, Series X India Price Announced; Should You Wait For Sony Play Station 5?
-
- 21 min ago Moto E7 Plus Massive Leak: Everything You Need To Know
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Better Than Competition?
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Surface Sparti Tipped To Be Cheapest Surface Product Yet: What To Expect
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Making Video Of Promo Featuring Kamal Haasan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Semma Mass Pa’
- News Rafale jets induction to IAF: Top quotes from Rajnath Singh’s address
- Sports Prithvi Shaw dating TV show Udaan fame Prachi Singh? Actress' comments on cricketer's Instagram posts spark rumours
- Automobiles Tata Cars Special Edition Models Registered: All Models To Get Camo & Dark Variants
- Finance More Fund Infusion Could Come Through For Reliance Retail
- Lifestyle Neha Dhupia Flaunts Pretty Outfits In Her Latest Photoshoot And Proves ‘It’s All About Style’!
- Education JEE Main Result 2020 Likely To Be Announced Soon
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Assam In September
Want To Buy A Power Bank? Check Out Amazon Power Banks Days Offers
Amazon India is hosting limited period discounts on many product categories every other day. Now, the e-commerce retailer has announced the Amazon Power Bank Days sale. This three-day sale that has debuted on September 10 will last until September 12. During this sale, you can get your hands on power banks starting from Rs. 499.
Notably, you will be able to purchase power banks across price points. And, Amazon has listed power banks from various brands for the users. If you are looking a power bank, then this sale on the online retailer's platform will be the right time for you to get attractive discounts.
Up To 20% Off On Redmi Power Banks
Redmi power banks are available with high-density advanced Li-Polymer batteries. These power banks are durable and have optimized charging capabilities. You can get these power banks at up to 20% discount.
Up To 50% Off On ZINQ
ZINQ Technologies has launched power banks with up to 20000mAh battery. These power banks that are designed to suit your every day requirements are available at up to 50% off on Amazon.
Up To 50% Off On Pebble
Pebble power banks are known for their capabilities and come with interesting features such as fast-charging, digital display and much more. Get Pebble power banks at up to 50% off during Amazon Power Bank Days sale.
Up To 20% Off On Ambrane
Ambrane power banks are available starting from 10000mAh battery capacity, 10W fast charging support and other much more. You can get these power banks at up to 20% discount right now.
Up To 70% Off On iBall Power Banks
iBall is one of the domestic brands to launch power banks that have fast-charging support, 10000mAh and above battery capacity and more. These iBall power banks can be purchased at up to a whopping 70% discount.
Up To 62% Off On Syska Power Banks
Syska power banks are quite efficient and you get your hands on these power banks from Amazon India right now at a discount of up to 62%.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
48,499
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,877
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
73,000
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
14,620
-
1,02,815
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500