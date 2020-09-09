Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2020: Discounts And Special Offers On Realme Smartphones

In addition to the enticing discounts, you will also be able to get your hands on latest launches such as the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. And, buyers of these devices will get the Discovery+ Premium subscription at a discounted pricing. Check out all the Flipkart Realme Days discounts you can get from here.

Realme 6i

The most affordable smartphone with 6GB RAM, the Realme 6i is available at just Rs. 13,999 instead of the usual pricing of Rs. 15,999 during the sale on Flipkart.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro featuring up to 8GB RAM and six cameras on the whole with a quad-camera setup at the rear and a dual in-display selfie camera setup is priced starting from Rs. 17,999.

Realme 6

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a 90Hz ultra smooth display, and much more is priced at just Rs. 14,999 while the usual cost is Rs. 17,999.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro featuring up to 12GB RAM, 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology and a fast 90Hz smooth display can be purchased starting from Rs. 25,999.

Realme X

Realme X with a pop-up camera module, up to 8GB RAM and other notable highlights is available via Flipkart starting from Rs. 15,999. You can also get Rs. 2,000 discount on prepaid purchases.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro with up to 8GB RAM, a quad-camera arrangement with a 48MP primary sensor, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 is priced starting from Rs. 14,999.

Realme X3

Realme X3 with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 855+ processor is available on Flipkart during this sale and is priced starting from Rs. 24,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom, the camera-centric smartphone featuring a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and 60x Super Zoom capability is priced starting from Rs. 27,999.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera arrangement with a 32MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 865 SoC and more is priced starting from Rs. 38,999. You can also get it at no-cost EMI payment option.

Realme C3

The budget smartphone, Realme C3 featuring a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 5000mAh battery 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at just Rs. 8,999.

Realme 5i

Realme 5i, another budget smartphone with a 5000mAh battery, a 6.52-inch HD+ display and more is priced starting from Rs. 10,999.