Just In
- 24 min ago Realme Watch S Pro Appears At FCC Listing; Key Specifications Revealed
-
- 52 min ago Vivo V20 Series Likely To Arrive In India Ahead Of Dussehra
- 1 hr ago Video: Doom Video Game Played On Pregnancy Test Kit; Real Or Fake?
- 2 hrs ago PUBG 1.0 Update Begins Rolling Out Globally: How To Download In India
Don't Miss
- Sports Women’s IPL will be big achievement for country and young cricketers: Jhulan Goswami
- Movies Nikhil Dwivedi Promises To Work With Rhea Chakraborty When The Chaos Around Her Gets Over!
- Finance Outflows From Equity Mutual Funds At Record High of Rs 4,000 Crore In August
- Automobiles Ampere Electric Partners With CredR For Two-Wheeler Exchange Scheme: Here Are All Details
- News 4 JMB terrorists sentenced to 7 years in Burdwan blast case
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: From Sooryavanshi To Bell Bottom, His Fashion In Upcoming Films Decoded
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Pondicherry In September
- Education Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools From September 21
Flipkart Realme Days Sale 2020: Discounts And Special Offers On Realme Smartphones
Realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brands and the e-commerce portal Flipkart have announced that they will host the Flipkart Realme Days sale. This sale debuted on September 8 and will go on until September 11. During this four-day sale, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of Realme smartphones via the e-commerce portal.
In addition to the enticing discounts, you will also be able to get your hands on latest launches such as the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. And, buyers of these devices will get the Discovery+ Premium subscription at a discounted pricing. Check out all the Flipkart Realme Days discounts you can get from here.
Realme 6i
The most affordable smartphone with 6GB RAM, the Realme 6i is available at just Rs. 13,999 instead of the usual pricing of Rs. 15,999 during the sale on Flipkart.
Realme 6 Pro
The Realme 6 Pro featuring up to 8GB RAM and six cameras on the whole with a quad-camera setup at the rear and a dual in-display selfie camera setup is priced starting from Rs. 17,999.
Realme 6
Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, a 90Hz ultra smooth display, and much more is priced at just Rs. 14,999 while the usual cost is Rs. 17,999.
Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro featuring up to 12GB RAM, 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology and a fast 90Hz smooth display can be purchased starting from Rs. 25,999.
Realme X
Realme X with a pop-up camera module, up to 8GB RAM and other notable highlights is available via Flipkart starting from Rs. 15,999. You can also get Rs. 2,000 discount on prepaid purchases.
Realme 5 Pro
Realme 5 Pro with up to 8GB RAM, a quad-camera arrangement with a 48MP primary sensor, a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, and VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 is priced starting from Rs. 14,999.
Realme X3
Realme X3 with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 855+ processor is available on Flipkart during this sale and is priced starting from Rs. 24,999.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom, the camera-centric smartphone featuring a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and 60x Super Zoom capability is priced starting from Rs. 27,999.
Realme X50 Pro 5G
Realme X50 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera arrangement with a 32MP primary sensor, a Snapdragon 865 SoC and more is priced starting from Rs. 38,999. You can also get it at no-cost EMI payment option.
Realme C3
The budget smartphone, Realme C3 featuring a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, a 5000mAh battery 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at just Rs. 8,999.
Realme 5i
Realme 5i, another budget smartphone with a 5000mAh battery, a 6.52-inch HD+ display and more is priced starting from Rs. 10,999.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,886
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
77,999
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
63,897
-
37,484
-
47,500
-
17,999
-
70,999
-
14,620
-
10,999
-
36,660
-
24,675
-
18,240
-
18,999
-
18,500
-
8,999