Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Mobile Accessories

Up To 70% Off On Power Banks

On Prime Day Sale, you can get your favorite power bank with up to 70 percent off on the MRP. The company is offering premium power banks from brands like Xiaomi and some of these power banks include features like fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Zing power banks will be available for Rs. 449, whereas the Redmi power bank with 10,000 mAh battery capacity will retail for Rs. 799. The Xiaomi power bank with wireless charging support will also be on sale and will cost you Rs. 2,499.

Cases Starting Rs. 99

Bought a new smartphone and short on money to get a premium-looking case to protect your premium smartphone? Amazon has got you covered, where the brand is offering well-made premium looking smartphone cases for just Rs. 99 for most of the smartphone models.

Headset Starting Rs. 199

Buying a headphone was never this affordable. On Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a pair of wired headphones for just Rs. 199, that too from a well-known brand. The OnePlus Buds will also go for sale on August 6 and will cost Rs. 4,990.

Cable and Chargers Starting Rs. 99

It is easy to misplace a charging cable or a charger and you can get these smartphone accessories for just Rs. 99, that too from a trusted brand. USB Type-C, microUSB, and wireless charging pads will be on sale and you can even get a shiny new lightning cable for your iPhone or an iPad at an attractive price tag.

True Wireless Headset Starting Rs. 199

TWS or True Wireless Headset is the current trend and Amazon will be offering these products with a starting price of Rs. 199 and here is everything you need to know about the same.