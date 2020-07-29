Just In
- 7 hrs ago LG Velvet 5G With Dimensity 800 SoC Appears On Google Play Console Listing
-
- 9 hrs ago Government Might Reduce 5G Spectrum Prices To Encourage Telecom Operators
- 9 hrs ago Is Videoder A Chinese App: Know About Founder, Country & Company Details
- 11 hrs ago Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Best True Wireless Headset Under Rs. 5,000
Don't Miss
- Movies Pranav Mohanlal-Vineeth Sreenivasan's Hridayam: The Satellite Rights Are Sold!
- Lifestyle Is Thai Food Healthy? Everything You Need To Know About Popular Thai Ingredients
- News DCGI asks Serum Institute to revise protocol for phase 2, 3 trials of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine
- Sports Manchester City sign Burkina Faso youngster Kabore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In August 2020
- Automobiles Hyundai Sales Milestone: Creta Registers 55,000 Units In Bookings Since Launch
- Finance IndiGo Airlines Reports Net Loss Of Rs 2,844 Crore For Apr-June
- Education Kargil Vijay Diwas Quotes In English For Students
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Mobile Accessories
Amazon Prime Day Sale is here and brings deals and price cuts on most of the products, including smartphone and computer accessories. Here are the details on the latest offers that Amazon has unveiled right before the Prime Day Sale.
Up To 70% Off On Power Banks
On Prime Day Sale, you can get your favorite power bank with up to 70 percent off on the MRP. The company is offering premium power banks from brands like Xiaomi and some of these power banks include features like fast wired charging and wireless charging.
Zing power banks will be available for Rs. 449, whereas the Redmi power bank with 10,000 mAh battery capacity will retail for Rs. 799. The Xiaomi power bank with wireless charging support will also be on sale and will cost you Rs. 2,499.
Cases Starting Rs. 99
Bought a new smartphone and short on money to get a premium-looking case to protect your premium smartphone? Amazon has got you covered, where the brand is offering well-made premium looking smartphone cases for just Rs. 99 for most of the smartphone models.
Headset Starting Rs. 199
Buying a headphone was never this affordable. On Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get a pair of wired headphones for just Rs. 199, that too from a well-known brand. The OnePlus Buds will also go for sale on August 6 and will cost Rs. 4,990.
Cable and Chargers Starting Rs. 99
It is easy to misplace a charging cable or a charger and you can get these smartphone accessories for just Rs. 99, that too from a trusted brand. USB Type-C, microUSB, and wireless charging pads will be on sale and you can even get a shiny new lightning cable for your iPhone or an iPad at an attractive price tag.
True Wireless Headset Starting Rs. 199
TWS or True Wireless Headset is the current trend and Amazon will be offering these products with a starting price of Rs. 199 and here is everything you need to know about the same.
-
74,999
-
48,849
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
46,999
-
37,999
-
40,630
-
20,200
-
19,200
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
10,290
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316