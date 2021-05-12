Amazon pTron Music Day Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon pTron Music Day Sale 2021

The company is currently hosting pTron Music Day sale 2021 where you can buy wireless earphones and TWS earbuds from the company. The e-commerce platform is offering up to 70 percent discounts on the pTron music accessories. Amongst the available products ate pTron Tangent Lite and Tangentbeat Bluetooth headphones, pTron Bassbuds Plus and Bassbuds Pro TWS earbuds for cheaper price labels.

Do note that Amazon is delivering goods as per the lockdown guidelines of states across India. Therefore, make sure that you are aware of the delivery policies for your region before ordering any product.

pTron Pride Lite HBE

M.R.P.: Rs. 899 ; Deal Price: Rs. 199 ; You Save: Rs. 700 (78%)

pTron Pride Lite HBE is available at 78% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 199 onwards during the sale.

pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,800 ; Deal Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 1,201 (67%)

pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is available at 67% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; You Save: Rs. 1,600 (64%)

pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is available at 64% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.

pTron HBE6 Headphone

M.R.P.: Rs. 600 ; Deal Price: Rs. 179 ; You Save: Rs. 421 (70%)

pTron HBE6 Headphone is available at 70% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 179 onwards during the sale.

pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 799 You Save: Rs. 1,700 (68%)

pTron Tangentbeat Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is available at 68% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 179 onwards during the sale.

pTron Bassbuds Pro

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,199 You Save: Rs. 1,800 (60%)

pTron Bassbuds Pro is available at 60% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,179 onwards during the sale.

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 899 You Save: Rs. 1,001 (53%)

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is available at 60% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,179 onwards during the sale.

PTron Boom Ultima V2 Dual Driver

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 399 ; You Save: Rs. 1,501 (79%)

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones is available at 79% discount during Amazon Realme Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 399 onwards during the sale.