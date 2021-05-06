ENGLISH

    Amazon Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    Due to the current situation, we are now dependent on e-commerce sites for everything. Besides, Amazon and Flipkart's electronics sale is nothing new to us. Now, Amazon is back with another sale where premium smartphones are available with an attractive price tag.

    Amazon Discount Offer On Premium Smartphones
     

    At the sale, you can get the flagship Galaxy S21 Plus 5G for only Rs. 76,999, while the LG Wing is selling at Rs. 36,385. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A72 are listed with a price tag of Rs. 27,999, Rs. 34,999. Alongside, Oppo, Vivo, MI are also giving discounts on their several models.

    Here we are listing all smartphones with their deal price which can be purchased during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 76,999 ; You Save: Rs. 24,000 (24%)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available at 24% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 76,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold2

    Samsung Galaxy Fold2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,35,979 ; Price: Rs. 1,51,979 You Save: Rs. 84,000 (35%)

    Samsung Galaxy Fold2 is available at 35% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,51,979 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
     

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 15,001 (35%)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 35% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,000 (18%)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    MI 10T 5G

    MI 10T 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (18%)

    Mi 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG Wing Aurora

    LG Wing Aurora

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 80,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,385 ; You Save: Rs. 43,615 (55%)

    LG Wing Aurora is available at 55% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 36,385 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 30,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,799 ; You Save: Rs. 3,700 (12%)

    Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 12% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,799 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)

    OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,500 (22%)

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G is available at 22% discount during Amazon sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 15:28 [IST]
