    Amazon Realme Days: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories

    By
    |

    Realme has quite a successful run altogether as a technology brand. The company has become popular not just for its smartphones but also for digital accessories and smart TVs. Realme has been selling its products in India via both online as well as offline platforms. And several discounts and sales are being conducted across these e-commerce platforms where Realme products can be purchased with cheaper price labels.

    Amazon Realme Days
     

    The Amazon Realme Days is the latest such sale where you can buy Realme products besides smartphones with a cheaper price label. You will be able to get your hands on the Realme Buds earbuds, 360-degree smart camera, Realme smartwatch, and other products at discount. Let's get on with the list of Relme accessories available during the sale:

    Realme Buds 2

    Realme Buds 2

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 200.00 (25%)

    Realme Buds 2 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones

    Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 699 ; Price: Rs. 389 ; You Save: Rs. 310 (44%)

    Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones is available at 44% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 389 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth
     

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,890 ; Price: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 291.00 (15%)

    Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth is available at 15% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Watch S

    Realme Watch S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (38%)

    Realme Watch S is available at 38% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 360 Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

    Realme 360 Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Price: Rs. 2,789 ; You Save: Rs. 1,210 (30%)

    Realme 360 Smart Security Camera is available at 30% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,210 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Selfie Stick

    Realme Selfie Stick

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Price: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (60%)

    Realme 360 Smart Security Camera is available at 30% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Classic Watch

    Realme Classic Watch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Price: Rs. 3,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (50%)

    Realme Classic Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Smart Watch S Pro

    Realme Smart Watch S Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (23%)

    Realme Smart Watch S Pro is available at 23% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Power Charger 10W

    Realme Power Charger 10W

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 599 ; Price:Rs. 499 ; You Save: Rs. 100.00 (17%)

    Realme Power Charger 10W is available at 17% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 499 onwards during the sale.

