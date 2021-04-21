Amazon Realme Days: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories

The Amazon Realme Days is the latest such sale where you can buy Realme products besides smartphones with a cheaper price label. You will be able to get your hands on the Realme Buds earbuds, 360-degree smart camera, Realme smartwatch, and other products at discount. Let's get on with the list of Relme accessories available during the sale:

Realme Buds 2

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 799 ; Price: Rs. 599 ; You Save: Rs. 200.00 (25%)

Realme Buds 2 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 599 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 699 ; Price: Rs. 389 ; You Save: Rs. 310 (44%)

Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones is available at 44% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 389 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,890 ; Price: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 291.00 (15%)

Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth is available at 15% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (38%)

Realme Watch S is available at 38% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme 360 Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Price: Rs. 2,789 ; You Save: Rs. 1,210 (30%)

Realme 360 Smart Security Camera is available at 30% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,210 onwards during the sale.

Realme Selfie Stick

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Price: Rs. 1,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,800 (60%)

Realme 360 Smart Security Camera is available at 30% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,199 onwards during the sale.

Realme Classic Watch

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 6,999 ; Price: Rs. 3,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (50%)

Realme Classic Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Smart Watch S Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (23%)

Realme Smart Watch S Pro is available at 23% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Power Charger 10W

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 599 ; Price:Rs. 499 ; You Save: Rs. 100.00 (17%)

Realme Power Charger 10W is available at 17% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 499 onwards during the sale.