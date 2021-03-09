Amazon Realme Days Sale 2021: Offers On Realme Accessories

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Realme is one of the most popular brands in India for affordable smartphones. The brand has ventured into the digital accessories segment as well and has introduced products like TWS earbuds, power banks, and Wi-Fi security cameras, etc. The company has been selling its products in both online as well offline markets in the country. Currently, Amazon is hosting the Realme Days sale where Realme accessories are being sold at discount.

    During the sale, you can buy the Realme digital accessories at up to a 50 percent discount. Take for instance the Realme Classic watch. This smartwatch comes with features like a 1.4-inch HD color display and SpO2 monitor and can be bought with a 50 percent price cut.

    Similarly, the Realme Buds 2 with Mic has got a 25 percent discount, while the Realme Buds Pro with ANC has received 33 percent off. This article has the complete list of Realme digital accessories which can be bought at discount during the Amazon Realme Days sale.

    25% Off On realme Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (Black)

    Key Specs

    • Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver which consist of multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful, yet accurate bass response.
    • The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.
    • A premium, reinforced braided jacket, and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a design that is robust and durable.
    • Realme buds 2 features built-in magnets and a cable strap which are designed to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.
    • Add a touch of style to your music experience with the realme Buds 2. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive.
    • Warranty: Realme Buds 2 is covered under 6 months brand Warranty against any manufacturing defects
    43% Off On realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones with HD Microphone Black
     

    Key Specs

    • Large 14.2mm Large Driver ensures high fidelity music. The TPU material of cable is durable and reliable for daily use
    • Half in-ear comfortable design makes sure that even after long hours of usage there is no discomfort
    • in-line HD microphone for crystal clear calling experience
    • Richer Bass to enjoy the power of music
    • Built-in single remote allows easy control for calls and music
    10% Off On realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic

    Key Specs

    • Large 14.2mm Large Driver ensures high fidelity music. The TPU material of cable is durable and reliable for daily use
    • Half in-ear comfortable design makes sure that even after long hours of usage there is no discomfort
    • in-line HD microphone for crystal clear calling experience
    • Richer Bass to enjoy the power of music
    • Built-in single remote allows easy control for calls and music
    34% Off On realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

    Key Specs

    • For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use
    • Infrared Night Vision Feature
    • 1080P WDR Video recording with 3D noise cancellation
    • AI motion detection monitor with real time alarm
    • Moving Object tracking
    • realme link now available on iOS app store.
    • SD card is not included in the camera and it needs to be purchased separately
    • Smooth Pan and Tilt: 360°horizontal range and 104°vertical range
    47% Off On realme 10000mAh 12W Quick Charge Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i

    Key Specs

    • 12W Two-Way Fast Charge and Recharge with Dual Output & Input ports
    • Charge a 4500mAh phone 1.7 times and 3000mAh phone 2.1 times
    • Charging Cable not included in box. Works well with any regular charging cable
    • Dual Outputs Ports - Charge two devices at same time
    • Trendy, Sleek & Modern design (1.57 cm thickness)
    • Both USB-A Ports support a maximum power of 12W (5V-2.4A) for single port output
    • Low Current mode for mobile accessories - Double Press Power button to activate
    60% Off On realme Selfie Stick with Tripod and Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Remote- Black

    Key Specs

    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • Detachable Bluetooth remote
    • 10m Long-Distance Effective Range
    • Stable Upright Tripod
    • 60cm Adjustable length
    50% Off On realme Classic Watch

    Key Specs

    • 3.5 cm (1.4 inch) Large Color Touch Screen
    • Real Time Heart Rate Monitor | Blood Oxygen Level Monitor (SpO2) | Intelligent Activity Tracker (14 Sports Modes) | IP68 Water Resistant
    • Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, WhatsApp, and Other Apps
    • Upto 9 Day Battery Life
    • Smart Connect - Control Your Phone Camera and Music from Your Watch
    • Realme Link App - Get All Your Fitness Data on Your Phone Seamlessly (Only for Android)
    • Touchscreen
    • Fitness & Outdoor
    • Battery Runtime: Upto 9 days
    17% Off On Realme Power Charger 10W

    Key Specs

    • Wall Charger
    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Universal Voltage
    • Output Current : 2 A

