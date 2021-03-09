Amazon Realme Days Sale 2021: Offers On Realme Accessories

During the sale, you can buy the Realme digital accessories at up to a 50 percent discount. Take for instance the Realme Classic watch. This smartwatch comes with features like a 1.4-inch HD color display and SpO2 monitor and can be bought with a 50 percent price cut.

Similarly, the Realme Buds 2 with Mic has got a 25 percent discount, while the Realme Buds Pro with ANC has received 33 percent off. This article has the complete list of Realme digital accessories which can be bought at discount during the Amazon Realme Days sale.

25% Off On realme Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (Black)

Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver which consist of multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful, yet accurate bass response.

The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.

A premium, reinforced braided jacket, and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a design that is robust and durable.

Realme buds 2 features built-in magnets and a cable strap which are designed to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.

Add a touch of style to your music experience with the realme Buds 2. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive.

Warranty: Realme Buds 2 is covered under 6 months brand Warranty against any manufacturing defects

43% Off On realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones with HD Microphone Black

Large 14.2mm Large Driver ensures high fidelity music. The TPU material of cable is durable and reliable for daily use

Half in-ear comfortable design makes sure that even after long hours of usage there is no discomfort

in-line HD microphone for crystal clear calling experience

Richer Bass to enjoy the power of music

Built-in single remote allows easy control for calls and music

10% Off On realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth with mic

34% Off On realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

For Indoor & Outdoor Security Camera Use

Infrared Night Vision Feature

1080P WDR Video recording with 3D noise cancellation

AI motion detection monitor with real time alarm

Moving Object tracking

realme link now available on iOS app store.

SD card is not included in the camera and it needs to be purchased separately

Smooth Pan and Tilt: 360°horizontal range and 104°vertical range

47% Off On realme 10000mAh 12W Quick Charge Li-Polymer Power Bank 2i

12W Two-Way Fast Charge and Recharge with Dual Output & Input ports

Charge a 4500mAh phone 1.7 times and 3000mAh phone 2.1 times

Charging Cable not included in box. Works well with any regular charging cable

Dual Outputs Ports - Charge two devices at same time

Trendy, Sleek & Modern design (1.57 cm thickness)

Both USB-A Ports support a maximum power of 12W (5V-2.4A) for single port output

Low Current mode for mobile accessories - Double Press Power button to activate

60% Off On realme Selfie Stick with Tripod and Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Remote- Black

Bluetooth 5.1

Detachable Bluetooth remote

10m Long-Distance Effective Range

Stable Upright Tripod

60cm Adjustable length

50% Off On realme Classic Watch

3.5 cm (1.4 inch) Large Color Touch Screen

Real Time Heart Rate Monitor | Blood Oxygen Level Monitor (SpO2) | Intelligent Activity Tracker (14 Sports Modes) | IP68 Water Resistant

Smart Notifications for SMS, Calls, WhatsApp, and Other Apps

Upto 9 Day Battery Life

Smart Connect - Control Your Phone Camera and Music from Your Watch

Realme Link App - Get All Your Fitness Data on Your Phone Seamlessly (Only for Android)

Touchscreen

Fitness & Outdoor

Battery Runtime: Upto 9 days

17% Off On Realme Power Charger 10W

