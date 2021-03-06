Possible Realme 8 Shows Up At Geekbench; Hints SD 720G SoC Instead Of MediaTek Helio G95 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme 8 series in India soon. The new lineup will bring along the Realme 8 Pro and the standard model. The brand is ready to leap the camera department by equipping the Prop variant with a 108MP primary camera. It will be the first mid-range Realme smartphone to offer this massive camera setup. Some of the key features of the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro have been teased by the brand itself. Ahead of the suggested launch this month, the standard Realme 8 has been spotted on Geekbench.

Realme 8 Specifications Leaked On Geekbench

The alleged Realme 8 has been listed with the RMX3081 model number in Geekbench 5 database. According to the website, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has eight cores and a clock speed of 2.32 GHz. The processor will be paired up with Adreno 618 GPU.

The online reports suggest it to be the Snapdragon 720G processor. However, this piece of information doesn't corroborate with the official teaser. The device was earlier tipped to arrive with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. What's common here is both chipsets are game-centric. It would be only confirmed once the company officially announces the features.

The Geekbench listing also suggests that the handset will boot on Android 11 OS. The configuration revealed by the benchmark website is 8GB RAM. We might see the brand pairing this capacity RAM with at least 128GB storage configuration. This is the only information shared by the Geekebench database related to the Realme 8's hardware.

In terms of benchmark scores, the Realme 8 scored 569 points in the single-core test and 1711 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The other known features include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a quad-rear camera module with a 64MP main lens. The device might come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

