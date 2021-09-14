Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories

The Amazon Realme TECHLIFE days sale is offering discount offers on Realme TWS earbuds, security cameras, and smartwatches amongst other accessories. During the sale, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 1,000, while the Realme Buds wireless in-ear earbuds are available with Rs. 16,99 discount.

Likewise, the Realme 360-degree 1080p FHD Wi-Fi security camera and the Realme Buds Q2 ANC TWS earbuds can also be purchased at lower rates from Amazon. Following is the list and the offers. Check them out.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Black) Earphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499, Price: Rs. 1,499.00,You Save: Rs. 1,000 (40%)

Realme Wired in Ear Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 799 , Price: Rs. 599 , You Save: Rs. 200 (25%)

Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey) with 1.75 inch (4.4 cm) HD Super Bright Touchscreen

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ,Price: Rs. 4,999 ,You Save: Rs. 1,000 (17%)

Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (33%)

Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,890 ; Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 191 (10%)

Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in-Ear TWS Earphones (Black)

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Price: Rs. 2,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (34%)

Realme Selfie Stick with Tripod and Wireless Bluetooth 5.1

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)

