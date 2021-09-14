Just In
Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories
Just a few days ago, online retail giant Flipkart announced Realme Days sale on its platform offering a plethora of Realme smartphones with special discounts. The company had announced deals on the recent Realme-labelled phones in the affordable and premium category. Now, Amazon has also announced a special sale where you will be able to buy Realme smartphone accessories at cheaper rates.
The Amazon Realme TECHLIFE days sale is offering discount offers on Realme TWS earbuds, security cameras, and smartwatches amongst other accessories. During the sale, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo can be purchased with a discount of Rs. 1,000, while the Realme Buds wireless in-ear earbuds are available with Rs. 16,99 discount.
Likewise, the Realme 360-degree 1080p FHD Wi-Fi security camera and the Realme Buds Q2 ANC TWS earbuds can also be purchased at lower rates from Amazon. Following is the list and the offers. Check them out.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Black) Earphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,499, Price: Rs. 1,499.00,You Save: Rs. 1,000 (40%)
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Black) Earphones is available at 40% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Wired in Ear Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 799 , Price: Rs. 599 , You Save: Rs. 200 (25%)
Realme Wired in Ear Buds 2 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 799 onwards during the sale.
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey) with 1.75 inch (4.4 cm) HD Super Bright Touchscreen
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 5,999 ,Price: Rs. 4,999 ,You Save: Rs. 1,000 (17%)
Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro is available at 17% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,699 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (33%)
Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is available at 33% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,890 ; Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 191 (10%)
Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 is available at 33% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in-Ear TWS Earphones (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Price: Rs. 2,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (34%)
Realme Buds Q2 Active Noise Cancellation is available at 34% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme Selfie Stick with Tripod and Wireless Bluetooth 5.1
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57%)
Realme Selfie Stick with Tripod and Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 is available at 57% discount during Amazon Realme TECHLIFE Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
